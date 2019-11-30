Meghan Markle & Royals’ Duties Are A ‘Life Sentence,’ Says Archbishop Of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, spoke out with his opinions on Meghan Markle and her strained relationship with the media, particularly describing the royal duties as a “life sentence.” He pointed out the ways in which royals are born into their life and must accept their responsibilities, as described by the Daily Express.

“They (the royal family) are born into it and one of the things, with the great privilege of meeting some of them, that I’m most aware of is their sheer sense of duty and commitment, which means they know this is a life sentence,” he said.

“Even if they decided to withdraw from public life and never take any money and disappear, they would still be pursued because they’d be the ex-you know Duke of Rock or whatever. It is genuinely a life sentence,” added Welby.

While Prince Harry may have been born into the family, it’s only fairly recently that Meghan joined the British monarchy. And in the midst of this supposed “life sentence,” as described by Welby, the duchess has been dealing with intense media scrutiny. To that, the archbishop acknowledged “racist behavior,” as he’s likely alluding to the media’s coverage of Meghan.

In addition, his mention of withdrawing fromthe public eye is also noteworthy. After all, there have been lots of rumors about Meghan and Harry re-settling outside of the U.K. This has included rumors that they’re planning to move to Los Angeles or Africa. So far, nothing has been established as fact, but Welby is seemingly suggesting that the couple will never be able to truly drop off from the public’s eye.

The archbishop wed Prince Harry and Meghan and also baptized their son, Archie. He also recently met with Pope Francis on November 13, also joining Archbishop Ian Ernest for the visit. It also appears that Archbishop Welby is going to visit South Sudan with the Pope in the future, according to Vatican News.

Additionally, there have been rumors that Meghan is hoping to have her second child in the U.S. after dealing with a lonely pregnancy in the U.K. Considering that her mom, Doria Ragland, is in Los Angeles, this isn’t too surprising. The duchess appears to have the strongest bond with her mother out of all of her American family members. Plus, Meghan has many friends that live in L.A. and beyond, which would provide her with a better support network.