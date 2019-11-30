Sierra Skye Looks Smoking-Hot In Minuscule Black Bikini

Once again, Sierra Skye was caught showing off her sexy figure to fans while clad in an insanely skimpy ensemble. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Sierra is one of the most well-known influencers on the platform, and she never shies away from flaunting her killer figure on social media. And in the most recent image that was shared on her page, the blond bombshell left little to the imagination.

In the NSFW photo, the beauty could be seen sitting front and center on a pool lounger. She did not specifically tag her location in the image but she looked to be somewhere out west or down south, where it’s still swimsuit weather. The model struck an alluring pose, looking off into the distance with a serious look on her face. She wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved and also rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Sierra accessorized the look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings and had her amazing figure on full display while clad in an incredibly revealing bikini. The top of the suit left little to the imagination and featured a bandeau top and strings in the middle, showing off tons of cleavage. The bottoms were equally as sexy and fit Sierra like a glove while also showcasing her toned and tanned stems.

In the caption of the image, she directed fans to retailer Pretty Little Thing and gave them a promo code for 10 percent off.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s garnered a ton of attention, with over 67,000 likes and well over 400 comments. Some fans took to the photo to rave over the sale while many others couldn’t help but gush over Sierra’s incredible figure. A few more had no words and simply flooded the comments section with emoji.

“So wanna be with you love, you are smoking hot,” one fan gushed.

“I will do anything and everything for a smile from your charming face gorgeous,” a second social media user wrote, adding a few flame emoji.

“Awesome shot, very pretty,” one more raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the smokeshow dropped jaws in another incredibly revealing post, this time one where she was topless. In the photo, Sierra covered her chest with her hands while rocking a sexy pair of pink snakeskin leggings. That photo racked up over 133,000 likes.