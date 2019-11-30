Kaley Cuoco Rocks Skintight Shorts And See-Through Shirt In Husband’s Birthday Video: ‘You’re An Old Girl Now’

Karl Cook shared a video of Kaley Cuoco struggling to get up after a game of squash.

Kaley Cuoco‘s husband, equestrian Karl Cook, helped her celebrate her 35th birthday with a game of squash. Kaley looked fit and fabulous in the sporty ensemble that she rocked for their friendly competition, but she revealed that she was feeling the pain after their fast-paced game when she could barely get up from the floor.

On Friday, Karl took to Instagram to wish Kaley a happy birthday. In the video that he shared, his wife was flaunting her sculpted legs in a pair of skintight leopard print bike shorts. Kaley was also wearing a see-through white T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Los Angeles” in faded letters. The thin top featured an extra wide scoop neck that exposed the straps of her black sports bra. The rest of the dark athletic undergarment was also visible through her shirt. Kaley completed her outfit with a pair of black sneakers, and she wore her blond hair pulled up in a loose ponytail.

In Karl’s video, Kaley Cuoco was shown sitting on the wooden floor of a squash court. She had a racquet sitting on the floor behind her, and she was in the process of tying her shoes. Kaley complained to her husband about how she was “so sore,” so she and Karl had presumably completed a game of squash.

“I guess squash is a young man’s game,” Kaley said.

“Yeah, you’re an old girl now,” Karl responded.

Kaley Cuoco was so exhausted that she was having a difficult time getting back up from the floor.

“It’s so hard to get up,” she remarked.

Kaley scooted back so that she could use the wall to brace herself, but she had to pause and laugh as she continued to struggle. Karl narrated her attempt to get back on her feet.

“Yeah, yeah. Use the wall. Looks totally normal,” he said. “You look fine.”

Kaley eventually managed to get off the floor by placing both hands on the ground and pushing herself up into a standing position.

Karl’s followers responded to his video with their own birthday wishes for Kaley Cuoco.

“Happy Birthday @kaleycuoco You two are such a great couple, like 2 big kids. Just like me and my husband,” wrote one fan.

“You guys are adorable. Happy birthday @kaleycuoco!! THANK YOU for bringing joy into our lives and sharing a little of your world with us,” another admirer remarked.

One of Karl Cook’s followers also advised him to go a bit easier on his wife when he’s competing against her.

“Karl stop beating her in squash or she won’t talk to you,” the fan wrote.

Kaley Cuoco hasn’t yet revealed whether her birthday festivities will include any less painful activities, but she did recently take to Instagram to wish her sister Briana a happy 31st birthday. Kaley and Karl are currently in Thailand, so she posted her sweet message for Briana a day early.