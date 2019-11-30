‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Says Why She Threatened To Testify Against Tamra Judge In Jim Bellino Lawsuit

Over the past two episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County, conversation surrounded Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador and their lawsuit with Jim Bellino. After fighting with two members of the tres amigas, Kelly Dodd supported Jim in the suit against her former friends and even said she would testify against Tamra. Now, on the RHOC After Show, Kelly’s explaining why she would have done that, and it’s out of pure disdain for the CUT Fitness owner.

Kelly has voiced her issues with Tamra, who she believes has manipulated most of the women on the cast, and has called her a snake among many other names.

“I had it with [Tamra], okay? And so I felt the need, and she was coming after me, I said to Shannon, ‘Tell Tamra to shut the f*ck up or I will be a character witness,'” Kelly said during the After Show. “[That was] all I wrote. I didn’t go against her. I didn’t go in court. I was an idle threat to tell her to ‘Shut the f*ck up or else I will do this.’ That’s it.”

Jim sued Shannon and Tamra for $1 million in a defamation lawsuit for remarks the women made on Heather McDonald’s podcast. The ladies made remarks that Jim felt were slanderous towards him and his trampoline park business. Shannon might be out of the lawsuit now, but Tamra is still going toe-to-toe with Alexis Bellino’s ex-husband.

Tamra claimed on an episode of RHOC that she has already spent several hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills over her suit with Jim which has been going on for well over a year now. It looks like Kelly was never fully intending on testifying against Tamra, even if the opportunity presented itself.

Kelly cited Tamra’s manipulative ways when discussing her on the After Show.

“She gets these little things, she tries to find little information about them and expose people. This is a thing she does for the last 14 years. This is who she is.”

Tamra has claimed she will never talk to Kelly again, and Kelly said she would love to do the same. No matter what sentiments they might have, the two women definitely spoke during the reunion which taped earlier this month. According to rumors, there were some reconciliations during the Season 14 reunion, some of which might shock viewers.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.