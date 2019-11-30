Sofia Richie Looks Smoking-Hot In Skimpy Animal-Print Bikini

Blond bombshell Sofia Richie had her 6 million Instagram followers drooling when she shared a snap of herself in a skimpy animal-print bikini. The beauty was on the beach for the picture, which showcased her incredible body.

Sofia kneeled in the sand for the shot on what appeared to be an entirely empty beach. The only other person visible was the shadow of the individual taking Sofia’s picture. The waves lapped at the shore, transforming from a deep blue-green to a frothy white as they crashed against the sand. Sofia’s body was on full display in her minuscule swimsuit, which had a cheetah print. The top was a standard triangle-style bikini with cups that barely contained her ample assets and thin straps that reached around her neck and across her chest between the cups. The bottoms stretched high over her hips, elongating her toned legs.

Sofia’s flat stomach was visible in the look, as were all her curves. Her skin was bronzed, and she kept things simple by pulling her hair up into a ponytail. She rocked a pair of black sunglasses, a necklace, and a statement ring to finish off the look. She didn’t stare at the camera, but rather glanced off to one side, brushing some hair away from her face.

The model’s nails were painted a vibrant red, and the sun shone on her skin to give her a golden glow in the sizzling photo. Her lips were slightly parted in the picture, and a few strands of her blond hair flew around in the wind and framed her face.

The beach beauty’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot snap, and the post racked up over 19,400 likes within just five minutes. Many of her admirers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look, and on her incredible body.

“This is insane,” one fan stated in the comments section.

“Where did you get your bathing suit from?” a second Instagram user questioned, loving the look that Sofia was rocking.

Another follower added “you are so beautiful elegant and sweet.”

“How is this even possible??” a fourth fan said, not able to comprehend all of Sofia’s beauty.

The bombshell has been spending as much time as possible in swimwear lately — and documenting her looks for her eager Instagram followers. Just a few days ago, she rocked a scandalous pink bikini while relaxing on a luxurious yacht in Miami. She was feeling herself in that particular swimsuit so much that she treated her followers to a massive update that showcased the look from a variety of angles and poses.