Ariana James Shows Off Incredible Abs As She Rocks A Tiny Crochet Bikini In New Instagram Snapshot

Colombian model Ariana James took to her Instagram page on Friday, November 29, and stopped her 2 million followers and onlookers in their tracks with a very sexy bikini snapshot.

In the sultry picture, the 29-year-old model could be seen rocking a barely-there, light blue crochet bikini that left little to the imagination of the viewers. The skimpy bikini top not only allowed Ariana to show off her perky breasts but also flaunt her amazing six-pack abs and taut stomach, completely wowing her fans.

Staying true to her signature style, the fitness model opted for minimal makeup, which included a light pink shade of lipstick and blush and nude eyeshadow. In order to keep it simple yet sexy, the stunner decided to ditch accessories.

Ariana wore her long, raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her breasts. In the picture, she sat next to her bed and looked straight into the camera. The model also left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very seductive look. The shot was captured in natural light but she did not use a geotag with her photo to disclose the location.

In the caption, which was written in Spanish, Ariana asked her fans whether she looks good in short or long hair.

Within less an hour of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the hot snap has garnered more than 40,000 likes and about a thousand comments. This shows that Ariana is exceedingly popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts has a high tendency of going viral.

Per usual, her followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

“I think you look beautiful with both short and long hair because you’re pretty inside and out, but you look super hot with long hair,” said one of her admirers, sharing his opinion.

“Wow!! You are a spectacular beauty,” another one chimed in.

“You always look gorgeous with your long hair but changing the style makes you feel renewed,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer, who seems to be quite obsessed with Ariana, remarked that he has never seen anyone more beautiful than her.

“Absolutely stunning! You are the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by some of Ariana’s fellow models and influencers. These included Yanita Yancheva and Vivien Redovjanova, among others.