NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Victor Oladipo Would Be Miami Heat’s Top Targets In 2021 Free Agency

Since the successful acquisition of Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat are expected to target another legitimate NBA superstar that could boost their chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title. However, aside from going after players who are set to be available before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline and in the summer of 2020, the Heat are also planning to pursue some of the possible big names in the 2021 NBA free agency, specifically Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers.

In his recent article, Barry Jackson of Miami Herald discussed the Heat’s potential pursuit of Spurs superstars LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan during the 2019-20 NBA season. Jackson explained that trading for Aldridge or DeRozan would enable the Heat to give Butler’s superstar running mate this season while preserving their salary cap space for the summer of 2021 where they could chase the likes of Antetokounmpo and Oladipo.

“There’s no indication that the Spurs are shopping either player, even with San Antonio off to a 5-10 start and in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. But if they do, the Heat assuredly would due diligence on both for two reasons: 1) Both remain highly productive and 2) Neither has a contract that runs beyond the summer of 2021, which is critical because Miami wants to preserve max cap space that summer for a run at Giannis Antetokounmpo or, secondarily, a few other targets including Victor Oladipo.”

Between the two incoming free agent superstars, all the Heat fans would definitely prefer to see Antetokounmpo heading to South Beach in the 2021 NBA offseason. Since being drafted as the No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Antetokounmpo has turned him into one of the best active players in the league. After winning his first MVP award, Antetokounmpo is once again wreaking havoc in the 2019-20 NBA season, averaging 31.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.5 steals while shooting 56.0 percent from the field.

Pairing Antetokounmpo with Butler would undeniably give the Heat a realistic chance of bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy to South Beach. However, as of now, the Heat aren’t the only NBA team who is closely monitoring Antetokounmpo’s situation in Milwaukee. In the past months, rumors have been circulating that the Toronto Raptors would be “chief pursuers” of Antetokounmpo in the summer of 2021, while according to a previous The Inquisitr article, the Golden State Warriors are considered as a “big threat” to steal the reigning MVP from the Bucks when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.