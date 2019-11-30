Anastasiya Kvitko Has A Sand-Covered Booty In Three Steamy Bikini Pics

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko sent the pulses of her 10.2 million Instagram followers racing after she posted a steamy triple-picture update where she modeled a teeny bikini on the beach — getting some sand on her peachy posterior in the process.

In the three shots, the buxom brunette, who has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian” due to her incredible curves, posed in the tiniest of yellow bikinis. The bikini top was a classic sporty scoop-neck, and was so low cut that Anastasiya appeared to nearly be spilling out. In addition, the top had two thin spaghetti straps that seemed to struggle to support her ample assets.

The bottom was a thong cut, meaning that little of the Miami-based beauty’s famous derriere was left to the imagination. The bikini bottom also had a slight peek-a-boo detail at the top of her pert posterior, adding to the sultriness of the ensemble.

Anastasiya kept her hair straight and sleek for the pictures, and her brunette locks were swept up by the wind as they cascaded down to her waist. She accessorized with two Cartier bracelets and a pair of pink-toned sunglasses.

In the first shot, Anastasiya posed angled sideways, with her hip resting in the sand as she propped herself up on her hands. Her derriere was coated in sand from sitting on the beach, and the pose expertly highlighted her incredible hourglass figure.

In the second, she laid down on her stomach, giving viewers an eyeful of her cleavage in the process.

Last but not least, Anastasiya sat on her shins with her back to the camera in the third shot. She appeared to cheekily be adjusting the side strap on her bikini bottom, and sand was now covering her toned thighs in addition to her booty.

Within just an hour, the picture already earned around 35,000 likes and more than 500 comments.

“Lord have mercy!” one awestruck fan raved.

“Beautiful mermaid,” gushed another, with a plethora of both fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Falling in love… ohhh my gosh,” added a third.

“You’re the hottest beach bunny there is baby,” concluded a fourth, with two heart-eye faces, two fire emoji, and four red hearts.

In her caption, Anastasiya told her followers that Fashion Nova was having a massive Black Friday sale. The brunette beauty has often worked with the brand.

It is not the only company where has a contract, and just yesterday floored fans after posting a video for Bang Energy where she sizzled in tiny yoga shorts, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.