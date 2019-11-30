Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Underboob In Small Pink Bikini Top

Tammy Hembrow shared a couple of new bikini pics on Instagram today. She sported a shimmery, pink bikini with a purplish hue. The top was arguably too small as her underboob peeked through, and it featured thin straps on her shoulders and on the back. The bikini bottoms were high-waisted and thong-cut, which left her derriere on full display. She wore her hair down in a middle part, which she wore with soft waves. Her locked were brushed behind her shoulder, and it was so long that it almost reached her waist. Her makeup included dark mascara and a pop of color on her eyelids, and she gave a sultry look in the first photo.

The picture also showed Tammy posing outdoors, as she raised her left elbow towards the camera. The shot was taken from a lower vantage point, and it emphasized her curves. On the other hand, the second photo showed the stunner posing with her back to the camera. This time, she wrapped her right hand in front of her waist, as she revealed her lime green manicure. She also raised her right hand by her mouth, as she gave another coy expression while looking over her right shoulder. She left her lips slightly parted.

The backdrop was also eye-catching, as she posed in front of a dark gray half-wall. Beyond that were an assortment of trees, flowers, and brush. Pink and white flowers bloomed, while a palm leaves added to the tropical atmosphere. A large succulent could be seen in front of the wall. It was a sunny day when the photos were taken, with bright blue sky also visible.

Fans seemed to love the new update, with people leaving a ton of compliments in the comments section.

“Thanks for the new background for my phone,” wrote a follower.

“Nearly put my thumb through my screen when I swiped the second pic,” wrote an admirer.

“You are so flipping gorgeous,” expressed a fan.

“Tammy you’re so Stunning. Keep posting. Xx,” said a fourth Instagram user.

The bombshell recently shared another bikini pic just two days ago. She was spotted in a purple ruffle bikini as she posed for a selfie. The top was small, as she flaunted her cleavage. She wore her hair slicked back, and she glanced at the camera with her lips parted. Someone could be seen on the right side of the frame as they held a silver bowl. Behind her was a pool and luxurious accommodations.