Ellen Pompeo Gives Critical Message To NBC In Defense Of Gabrielle Union’s ‘AGT’ Firing

Ellen Pompeo shared her support for Gabrielle Union shortly after she was fired from America’s Got Talent.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress joined several celebrities who supported Union for reportedly speaking out against the injustices and “toxic culture” that she witnessed during her first and last season on the NBC talent show. According to People, Pompeo took to her personal Twitter page to publicly address the firing and to criticize NBC executives for their decision to let Union go. She shared in a series of tweets that she was upset that the network would turn Union away after years of controversy on its end. Pompeo even mentioned how NBC allegedly allowed Matt Lauer to work for the network after years of being accused of sexual misconduct.

“It’s unfortunate that @nbc the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it…has not changed their practices or culture. I support @itsgabrielleu commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage.”

Pompeo then continued to share her thoughts on the racial injustices that Union was reportedly calling out before she was let go from the show. She said that the responsibility of speaking out against injustices should no longer fall on black women in the public eye and that their white peers should also step up when they witness any issues behind the scenes of television programs.

“This is a teaching moment..It’s important..white girls I’m talking to you..whether you truly understand what racial injustice is or not..that you stand with your sisters on the front lines,” Pompeo said. “Don’t cut side deals & don’t not get involved because it isn’t your issue..because it is.”

Pompeo also shared that she has witnessed toxic workplace cultures within ABC as well. The actress, who has been on Grey‘s for 14 years, has said that the set of her series, like any show, has had its moments of toxicity in the past. She also shared that having a network that supports bettering the culture is a “crucial” part of a set’s growth.

It was announced earlier this week that Union would not be asked to return to AGT after one season on the show. The actress joined Julianne Hough earlier this year as the two judges that would replace Heidi Klum and Mel B. Union was mum about her firing until Thanksgiving Day, but also received support on Twitter from her husband, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade.