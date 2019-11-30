Nina Dobrev Sizzles In Black-And-White Striped Swimsuit On A Yacht In New Instagram Photos

Nina Dobrev appears to be having the time of her life in the newest photo and video series on her Instagram page. In the update, The Vampire Diaries alum is on a yacht and is wearing a different flattering outfit in each the photo and the video clip. In the photo, the actress is wearing a striped, one-piece, black-and-white wrap swimsuit as she takes a step forward with a cocktail glass in her hand and her other arm raised in the air.

In the video, Nina is twirling around while wearing a white-and-black patterned maxi dress which she appears to have used as a cover-up over the swimsuit. She paired the look with some dark sunglasses and a radiant smile.

In the caption, Nina wrote that she was in her happy place when the photo and video were captured, and that’s pretty clear from looking at them.

The Instagram post has accumulated over 620,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments since it was posted. In the comments, fans seemed thrilled to see Nina enjoying herself.

“You’re so happy and so am I,” one fan wrote.

“Seeing u happy is the most important thing ever,” another added.

The photos appeared to make one fan nostalgic about Nina’s character on The Vampire Diaries.

“Love how your growing your hair out, throwback to Elena Gilbert,” they wrote.

“Beautiful as always,” a fourth follower simply wrote.

The tag on Nina’s photo reveals that the swimsuit she’s wearing was designed by Onia, a New York-based fashion brand. According to a post on the company’s Instagram page, the actress is wearing their “Lila Rib Macro Stripe One Piece” The product description on the company’s website calls it the swimwear equivalent to the “plunging wrap dress.” The suit retails for $195.

This isn’t the first time that the actress has expressed how much she enjoys being on the water. In a previous group photo on her Instagram page, she’s on a boat rocking a mismatched bikini with a red top that pulled up high enough to reveal some underboob. But the most eye-catching part of her outfit is the oversized unicorn mask over her head. The other women in the photo are also wearing red bikini tops and an array of animal masks.

“Something in the water here is making us wild. #ItsStartingToGetWeird,” she wrote in the caption.

The photo has been liked more than 550,000 times and 1,500 people have commented on the social media update since it was posted on June 8.