Melissa Riso Rocks Black Studded Bra: ‘Never Let Your Online Presence Be Greater Than Your Real Life’

Melissa Riso took to Instagram and thrilled her followers on the popular social media platform with a sexy Black Friday picture of herself dressed in black, with silver accents, as she was wedged into a tight area between two walls.

In the stunning snap, the model wore a black bra decorated with spiked silver studs, which showed off her ample cleavage. She paired the lingerie with an open black jacket that featured feathery fringe on the puffy arms and fell to her thighs, displaying her toned stomach. She completed the look with skintight high waisted leather pants with ankle zippers, and sparkly silver platform peep toed high heels.

The actress wedged herself in between two walls, one was reflective silver, and the other appeared to be a matte gray. She placed one pink manicured hand on one and rested her backside and the other hand on the second wall, which showed off her bracelet accessory. Her pink manicured toes peeked out of one of Riso’s sky-high shoes.

The brunette beauty wore her hair in a tousled straight style with a far side part, leaving much of it swept over to one side. In the picture, Riso closed her eyes, showing off her beautifully applied smoky eyeshadow and long eyelashes. Dark pink lipstick and highlighter completed the model’s glam makeup.

In her caption, Riso warned her fans about the dangers of letting their social media lives be more prominent than their actual lives. Photographer Shawn Ferjanec received the photo credit for the stunning picture, and Riso also tagged Picton, a fashion magazine.

The model’s fans enjoyed her fashionable post, with nearly 2,300 of them hitting the “like” button in less than an hour. Dozens left the celebrity hairstylist positive comments, and several agreed with Riso’s sentiment about online vs. reality.

“That’s right. Keep your feet on the ground. Online presence is posed. Regisseur. Real-life is the real world,” agreed one follower, who also included several heart, heart eye, and kiss emoji.

Loading...

“Wow, you look super hot. That black outfit is simply sexy and hot. Looking very stunning. Plus, a sexy pair of legs on your body,” another fan praised, leaving a multitude of different types of heart emoji.

“Such a babe, you are looking gorgeous with that smoking hot body,” gushed a third, who also left a fire emoji.

“Beautiful, you got yourself in a tight squeeze,” noted a fourth follower.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the Mr. By Melissa Riso owner showed off her legs in another picture from the same photo shoot.