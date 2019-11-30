Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Instagram Photo Featuring Her Whole Gorgeous Family

Actress and morning show host Kelly Ripa shared a sweet picture of what she referred to as her family’s Black Friday Thanksgiving photo. It seems that the Ripa-Consuelos household was too busy to find the time to take a group picture yesterday, so she shared the moment captured today.

Kelly herself stood on the left in the picture and looked absolutely gorgeous in a teal dress. The look she wore had voluminous sleeves and a turtleneck, and it flattered her petite frame flawlessly. She kept her hair down for the shot, done in loose curls, and wore natural makeup to accentuate her beauty.

In the middle of the snap was Kelly’s husband, actor Mark Consuelos. He kept things simple with a pair of gray jeans and a black v-neck sweater. Mark had a huge smile on his face as he tossed his arms around his kids.

To his left stood their oldest child, Michael, who rocked a plaid shirt tucked into black pants. Kelly and Mark’s daughter, Lola, stood to Mark’s right, looking stunning in a blue mini dress that hugged her curves. While Kelly has a petite frame, Lola is curvaceous — the teenager selected a look that flaunted her hourglass physique. She wore her hair down in a sleek, straight style and accessorized with a delicate necklace and fun headband.

On the furthest to the right stood their youngest child, Joaquin. He followed his father’s example, opting for a black long-sleeved shirt, which he paired with some basic khaki pants. Everyone had their arms around one another as they flashed big smiles at the camera, posing in front of an artistic black-and-white photo in a simple frame. Kelly told her followers in the caption that the family photo was “better late than never.”

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sweet Instagram update, and the post racked up over 27,300 likes within just 27 minutes.

“Can’t say enough good things about this photo. What a family,” one fan commented.

“Beautiful family! You are blessed!” another admirer added.

“Love the color coordination,” a third follower said.

One person couldn’t get over how amazing every single member of the family looked, and said, “you have the most good looking family.”

The picture comes just a day after Kelly shared a heartwarming throwback snap from 2011 in honor of Thanksgiving. While Kelly and Mark looked almost the exact same in the photo as they do today, the handful of years that have passed made a huge difference with her children’s looks. The trio has all grown up and matured since the family snap was taken back in 2011.