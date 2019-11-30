Tyler Cameron Is ‘Super Into’ Stassie Karanikolaou, Inside Sources Say

Tyler Cameron is reportedly off the market.

The Bachelorette’s fan favorite Tyler Cameron has a new romantic interest. Just last week Cameron was recorded making out with a mysterious blonde girl at a club whom later was identified as Kylie Jenner’s best friend, model and Instagram star Stassie Karanikolaou. The pair have been photographed out and about together in the days since, and inside sources claim Cameron is “super into” Karanikolaou, according to Cosmopolitan.

Karanikolaou, who is 22-years-old, attended a Los Angeles Rams football game against the Baltimore Ravens with both Kylie and Kendall Jenner and was accompanied by 26-year-old Cameron. A source that witnessed Cameron and Karanikolaou at the game raved about how happy the two looked together and how much fun they seemed to be having together.

“Tyler seemed excited to hang out with [Stassie] and had a huge smile on his face,” a source said.

The fun didn’t end there. After the game, the pair decided to head to the club where they were again giving off heavy boyfriend and girlfriend vibes. They also weren’t shy about showing one another affection, even when surrounded by lots of people.

“Stassie and Tyler were definitely showing PDA. They stuck by each other’s sides the entire night. Tyler was holding Stassie at one point and they were dancing. They were chatting the entire night, whispering in each other’s ears and Tyler grabbed Stassie’s face at one point for a kiss.”

While the source mentioned that the pair are “definitely hooking up”, Cameron isn’t looking for a real relationship with the Instagram star because he won’t be in Los Angeles for long. Nevertheless, they are going to enjoy the time they do have together.

“They have been texting for days and Tyler is super into Stassie. He is only in L.A. for the next two months and wants to party and hang out with her while he is here. He doesn’t want anything serious but is having fun with her,” the source said.

Cameron has had no shortage of dating options since his time on The Bachelorette ended. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cameron was the show’s runnerup as Hannah Brown ended up getting engaged to Jed Wyatt. However, when that fell through the pair had a chance to meetup again and discussed giving things another try. However, any hope for that was dashed when Cameron began dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. Hadid and Cameron recently called it quits and unfollowed one another on Instagram.