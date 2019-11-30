‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Devon Loses It

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, December 2, feature Nate defending Amanda to Elena. Plus, Chelsea stuns Nick with her new living arrangements, and Devon works to locate Colin.

Nate (Sean Dominic) comes to Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) defense, according to SheKnows Soaps. It’s no secret that Elena (Brytni Sarpy) isn’t a fan of hers. She dislikes that the lawyer looks like Devon’s (Bryton James) late wife, Hilary. Also, Elena thinks that Amanda is in on Colin’s (Tristan Rogers) scam to steal Katherine Chancellor’s money from Devon. Then, there’s the fact that Elena seems protective of Nate, even as he grows closer to Amanda.

Elena and Devon both believe that Amanda is in on the con, and Nate refuses to see their point of view. He thinks that she deserves a chance no matter who she looks like. Nate isn’t willing to avoid her simply because she looks like Hilary, and the doctor even encourages the lawyer to stick around Genoa City and start a new practice.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) makes a surprising move. Even though Nick (Joshua Morrow) is convinced that Adam (Mark Grossman) is using Connor (Judah Mackey) to lure Chelsea back into his life, she firmly believes that Connor desperately needs her. Nick expresses his displeasure about Chelsea staying at Adam’s, but she lets him know that she’s decided to move in to be there for Connor full-time.

Although Nick isn’t happy about Chelsea’s choice at all, he promises to support her and Connor in any way that he can. Even so, it’s a pretty big slap in the face that Chelsea is leaving Nick and Christian (Alex Wilson) all over again. They just went through this last year, and it is incredibly difficult to experience another upheaval. Of course, this time, Chelsea will merely be across town at Adam’s and not out of their lives for good.

Loading...

Finally, Devon tries to find Colin. He hopes to speak with the con man about where he hid Katherine Chancellor’s fortune. Devon is shocked to hear that Colin escaped jail and is on the run. Plus, he feels certain that Cane (Daniel Goddard) is also in on the whole scam along with Colin. Elena seems more willing to give Cane the benefit of the doubt, but Devon knows the type of person he was in the past, which Elena doesn’t know since she hasn’t lived in Genoa City that long. For now, Devon is stuck trying to hunt down his money since Colin escaped.