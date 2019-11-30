Canadian Model Khloe Terae Shows Off Her Assets In A Skimpy Bikini On Instagram

Canadian model Khloe Terae recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 2.3 million followers to a series of hot bikini pictures.

In the snap, the stunner — who rose to fame for gracing the pages of Playboy magazine — could be seen rocking a skimpy, red-and-white crochet bikini with the Canadian flag embellished on it. The racy ensemble allowed Khloe to show off her perky breasts, as well as her small waist, taut stomach and slender legs.

The model wore her tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her bare shoulders, while she opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application included a melon-colored, glossy lipstick that accentuated Khloe’s luscious lips. She also opted for a slick of pink blush and completed her makeup with lots of mascara.

In terms of her accessories, Khloe chose a maple leaf-shaped pendant, small stud earrings, and gold bracelets to keep it stylish. While posing for the picture, the hottie held a hockey stick in her hands and informed her followers in the caption that the snaps were captured for her 2020 Sports Fantasy Calendar, which has been officially launched.

To her fans’ delight, Khloe posted not one, not two, but eight pictures from the photo shoot where she was featured striking different poses.

The model also mentioned in her post that she would be flying back to her homeland and added that she is very excited about it.

Within seven hours of posting, the snaps garnered more than 15,000 likes and over 260 comments where fans not only appreciated the model for her stunning looks but also drooled over her sexy figure.

“You are really pretty and fit [heart-eyed emoji]. Happy Friday,” one of her fans commented on the pic.

“The best brand ever made in Canada,” another one chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning, Khloe,” a third fan remarked.

Loading...

Meanwhile, a fourth fan not only praised the model’s looks but also fell in love with her bikini.

“Looking damn hot and gorgeous as always! Such an amazing and beautiful bikini! [You are a] supermodel!!”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “Canadian goddess,” “very charming,” and “absolutely stunning,” to express their admiration for the Toronto native.

Apart from her regular followers, many of Khloe’s fellow Instagram models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture. These included the self-proclaimed “queen of curves” Abigail Ratchford, Shantal Monique, Jessica Killings, Vicky Aisha, Olivia Burns, and Diana Maux, among others.