Kaley Cuoco Reveals What She Normally Does In Her Bedroom That Helped Her Prepare For Harley Quinn Role

Kaley Cuoco also talked about finding Harley Quinn's voice.

Kaley Cuoco revealed why it wasn’t that difficult to slip into her new role as psychotic Batman villainess Harley Quinn during an interview with TV Line. According to the former star of The Big Bang Theory, she and the Joker’s sexy sidekick both have major potty mouths. However, Kaley usually curses profusely in her bedroom, not a recording booth.

According to Kaley, getting to scream a steady stream of dirty words is one of the reasons she absolutely loved channeling Harley Quinn for the comic book character’s titular DC Universe animated series.

“Look, I love going in the booth and screaming and cussing for two straight hours,” Kaley said. “I usually do that alone in my bedroom, so I’ve been able to experience that in a whole other way.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kaley described portraying Harley as a form of “therapy” when she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show last month. She also said that the role was “freeing” after appearing on The Big Bang Theory for so many years. Because it was a network TV series, her character Penny wasn’t allowed to curse at all. However, according to Kaley, the Harley Quinn writers had her new character dropping so many F-bombs that DC Universe eventually warned them to tone her language down.

While Kaley Cuoco had no issue with Harley Quinn’s colorful language, she did say that it took her a while to perfect the bat-wielding bad girl’s voice. The first iteration of Harley appeared in the ’90s cartoon series, Batman: The Animated Series. She was played by Arleen Sorkin, who gave her a distinctive, high-pitched Brooklyn accent. Kaley decided against trying to imitate Sorkin, but she didn’t simply use her normal speaking voice, either. She didn’t feel like her take on the character sounded crazy enough until she’d already recorded a few episodes of Harley Quinn.

“After a a few weeks, it became more manic and hysterical, so I wanted to go back and re-record [the earlier episodes] to make sure it was just as bad*ss from the beginning,” Kaley said.

Kaley eventually settled on a voice that she described as “the Kaley Cuoco voice on crack.” She revealed that one reason it was so hard for her to get the voice right was because, unlike Penny, Harley was an iconic character who already existed when she stepped into her red and black shoes. Kaley also said that she knows her own voice is “very recognizable,” and she didn’t want it to sound like she was trying to “force an accent” or sound like a completely different person.

“I’m ‘Kaley as Harley,’ and accepting that early on enabled me to me free and very authentic,” the actress said.

Harley Quinn is currently streaming on DC universe.