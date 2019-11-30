Kourtney Kardashian Slays A Sleek Office Casual Look In Chic Yet Sexy Black Friday Instagram Post

Kourtney Kardashian has joined the line of celebrity entrepreneurs who are offering sweet deals on Black Friday. The Poosh C.E.O. took to Instagram earlier today to share a captivating snap by fashion photographer Roxy Rodriguez — whom she made sure to tag in the post — and reeled in some massive engagement from her adoring fans, while also calling attention to her lifestyle brand.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked effortlessly chic in a simple yet elegant all-black attire that emphasized her hourglass curves, reminding followers that the gorgeous mother-of-three boasts a phenomenal figure. The 40-year-old stunner donned sophisticated straight-leg trousers, which she paired with a stylish long-sleeved shirt. She wore the shirt tucked into her pants to show off her lithe waistline, which was further accentuated by the trousers’ broad waistband.

Kourtney kept the skin-baring to a minimum by buttoning up the trendy shirt, and showed only a glimpse of tanned skin with a tasteful, discreet neckline. The reality TV personality didn’t wear any glitzy accessories, opting to let the classy outfit speak for itself. Posing in a cream-toned, modern-looking interior, the KUWTK star casually sat down on a small round table, resting only one of her shapely hips on the shiny wooden surface. The posture drew the eye towards her curvy hips, while also highlighting her chiseled thigh.

Snapped from a mid-profile pose, the dark-haired beauty looked into the distance with an intense gaze and seductively parted lips. Her hands were both placed on the table, one of them propped up on a stack of large books — all of which sported white covers that flattered her eye-catching black ensemble. A white diffuser from the Saje x Poosh line lay atop the book stack, oozing a fragrant mist that rose up in swirling tendrils from its dome-shaped shell. An office plant and a small folding chair completed the minimalist decor, which branched out into two other, similarly-toned rooms.

Kourtney slayed the casual office look in the stylish outfit. Her glam was also on point, as the reality star highlighted her beautiful features with natural-looking makeup, which included a chic dark eyeliner, a touch of mascara, and a sensual nude lipstick. The gorgeous brunette styled her luscious tresses with a mid-part, letting her raven locks frame her face as they fell down her back and over her shoulders in loose waves.

While she certainly put on a alluring display in the stunning portrait, the savvy business woman further tantalized fans with a triple Black Friday Poosh sale. The offered discounts included the fashionable diffuser, as well as the Hora x Poosh derma roller and hyaluronic serum, which Kourtney labeled as her “skin savior” in the caption. She also added a black heart emoji and a couple of shopping cart emoji to suit the occasion — and wished followers “Happy holiday shopping,” ending with a wrapped gift emoji.

As expected, it didn’t take long for fans to notice the striking photo. Followers were dazzled by Kourtney’s elegant look and rewarded the post with close to 260,000 likes and 900-plus comments.

“Absolutely breathtaking as always I’m not surprised,” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji. “Btw this sale is amazing I’m so excited,” they continued, ending with a string of two-hearts emoji.

“SHE WEARS BLACK BUT SHE HAS THE MOST COLORFUL MIND,” penned another ardent admirer.

“This is why i love black friday,” commented a third Instagrammer.

“Diffuser is literally everything!” chimed in a fourth follower, followed by a raised-fist emoji.

Fans who wish to emulate Kourtney’s chic office apparel may find a similar look on Amazon.