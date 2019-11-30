‘Playboy’ Model Ana Cheri Exposes Perky Derriere In Latest Instagram Update

The model sizzled in her revealing outfit.

On Friday, Playboy model Ana Cheri shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 12.5 million Instagram followers.

In the photos, the 33-year-old stood in a brightly lit, white-walled room. She opted to go braless in an olive green men’s T-shirt from her clothing brand, Cherí Fit. She also wore a pair of mesh thong underwear, with lace detailing, and gray, thigh-high socks. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination and put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. She accessorized the sultry look with her sparkling engagement ring.

The brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. Ana enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing minimal makeup, an application that included subtle contour, peach blush, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

Throughout the photo shoot, the Instagram influencer changed up her poses and expression. In the first image, Ana lifted up the hem of her shirt, with a small smile playing on her lips. For the following photo, she faced away from the camera, flaunting her perky derriere.

In the caption, Ana advertised for Cherí Fit’s Black Friday sale. She noted that all men’s clothing items are 50 percent off. She also claimed that the T-shirts are high-quality and have a flattering cut.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 160,000 likes. Many of Ana’s admirers were also quick to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left heart-eye and fire emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow Ms. Cheri looking amazingly gorgeous. Love the CF Mens [sic] line,” wrote one fan.

“Gorgeous beautiful pretty cute angel I love you so much,” said a different follower, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Honestly prob the hottest picture,” added another commenter.

“You are such an eccentric beauty,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

This is not the first time that the social media star has promoted her company on Instagram. Recently, Ana uploaded a photo of herself wearing a long-sleeved crop top and black-and-white leggings from the brand. The figure-hugging workout gear accentuated her fit physique, much to the delight of her audience. Ana promoted a sale for Cherí Fit sports bras in the caption. That post has been liked over 62,000 times since it was shared.