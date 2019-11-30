Avril Lavigne Breaks Up With Billionaire Boyfriend

Avril Lavigne has split with her billionaire boyfriend, Phillip Sarofim.

TooFab reports that the Canadian pop-punk icon split from wealthy investor Phillip Sarofim earlier this week. She apparently met the tech investor, who is the son of Egyptian-born Texan business magnate Fayez Sarofim, at a dinner party shortly after she ended her relationship with music producer J.R. Rotem in 2017. The two started seeing each other officially around Valentine’s Day 2018.

According to People, the pair have always been relatively reclusive and managed to stay out of the spotlight: the couple was last seen out and about earlier this year enjoying each other’s company while checking out the shops on Los Angeles’ West Hollywood neighborhood. A month prior, they were seen at an MS charitable benefit in Beverly Hills.

Avril’s separation from Sarofim is part of a long succession of high-profile breakups for the “Sk8r Boi” singer. The 35-year-old musician was married to Sum 41 lead vocalist Deryck Whibley for three years before their split in 2009. Her most famous relationship was with another fellow Canadian musician, Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. The couple was married for two years before calling it quits in 2015.

The singer insists that all of her divorces were amicable and that she remains good friends with her exes, especially Kroeger.

“We’re actually really close because that was a more recent relationship. He was with me through a lot and is a really protective person in my life. He’s still like family. I didn’t know that it would be that way, and I’m really glad it is because we were friends and we made music together.”

Being on such good terms with her former flames is probably what allows Avril to stay a hopeless romantic. Lavigne told People that she would like to get married again, even though it’s not the most pressing concern on her mind.

“I believe in love, and of course I would like to get married again,” she said. “But I don’t really care so much about that; I just care about being in a healthy relationship and just being happy.”

Lavigne has managed to stay positive despite dealing with other challenges, including some health struggles — The Inquisitr covered Avril’s prolonged battle with Lyme disease, which became so severe at one point, the musician truly believed she was at risk of death. The undiagnosed illness prevented her from touring for almost five years, but the “Complicated” singer recently returned to the road to promote her new album “Head Above Water,” a somber reflection on her resilience that was released earlier this year.