Chris Brown Reportedly Gives More Details About His Newborn Son With Latest Fashion Instagram Post

Chris Brown may be hinting at new details about his first son on his Instagram page.

The “No Guidance” singer recently shared a photo of himself wearing a jacket on his Instagram page. In the photo, Brown’s face is cut off as he is looking at his phone. He is wearing a brown and yellow jacket, which was custom designed for him, according to Hollywood Life. Brown is also wearing black Supreme gloves with yellow lettering on them.

In the left chest area of his jacket, Brown had the names “RoRo” and “Aeko” stitched in a logo. The outlet reports that “RoRo” is the nickname that Brown calls his daughter, Royalty, 5. The second name, however, could possibly be dedicated to Brown’s son, who was reportedly born earlier this month.

Although Brown, nor the alleged mother of his child, Ammika Harris, haven’t shared any photos or names for their child, the jacket could be Brown’s way of telling the world that they have chosen that name for their son. Brown also listed the names in his caption of the Instagram post.

The latest photo from Brown comes after both he and Harris posted cryptic messages on Instagram earlier this month. Brown shared another image of himself wearing a hoodie that said “BORN” on the hood, which many fans thought was the singer’s way of sharing that his son had arrived. Harris also shared that she “was so in love,” but didn’t share what she was referring to.

Both Harris and Brown have been tight-lipped about the reported child that they share together. The Inquisitr previously reported that the rumors began when Brown referred to Harris as his “BM” or “baby mama” on Instagram earlier this year. Since then, the rumored exes have been keeping the details surrounding their reported newborn to themselves.

Harris, especially, has refrained from sharing any photos of the pregnancy and has only shared older photos of herself with her followers. A source shared with Hollywood Life that, while Harris has her reservations of going public with their son, Brown is more than proud to show off the newborn.

“Ammika doesn’t want everything out there,” an insider explained. “Until she’s ready for all the details to be out, Chris will hold back, out of respect for her wishes.”

Brown and Harris reportedly dated earlier this year, but ended their relationship before she became pregnant. The couple’s alleged child is Harris’ first and Brown’s second. Brown fathered Royalty back in 2014 while he was still in a relationship with Karrueche Tran.