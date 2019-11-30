‘Vanderpump Rules’ Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Host Family Thanksgiving In Their Gorgeous L.A. Kitchen

The Bravo stars gave fans a closer look at their stunning Valley Village home.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright hosted Thanksgiving this year in their stunning Los Angeles area home. The Vanderpump Rules stars celebrated the November holiday with family, including Brittany’s mom and grandmother, in the large house they purchased last year.

Brittany posted a series of photos to Instagram which showed the group getting ready for their feast in the Bravo couple’s gorgeous kitchen. In the pics, Jax and Brittany are seen posing with her mom, Sherry Cartwright, and her “meemaw,” Peggy, as they prepare the holiday meal.

The photos gave fans a good look at the newlyweds’ all-white kitchen which they dressed up for the holidays with big red bows on the cabinets. In addition to her modern backsplash and gourmet oven, Brittany’s followers got to see some of the clan’s Thanksgiving spread. A carved ham, turkey and some cheese-laden casseroles could be seen on the stove and countertops. Brittany tagged the post “Valley Village,” which is the name of the San Fernando Valley neighborhood she lives in with Jax.

In the comments section to the photos, some fans eyed a pitcher of sweet tea that Brittany’s mom was holding. Brittany, a Kentucky native, noted that the sweet Southern drink was her mom’s contribution to the meal.

Other fan raved about Brittany’s décor, as well as her multi-generational pose with her mom and grandmom.

“Love the bows on cabinets. Love the pic of 3 generations cooking in the kitchen,” one fan wrote.

And other fans asked where the beer cheese is. The secret recipe is a favorite of Brittany’s grandmother’s, and Jax and Brittany plan to market it as MeeMaw’s Beer Cheese, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. One fan noted that on Brittany’s Instagram Story she confirmed they had beer cheese at the family gathering and that it appeared to be heating up in the crockpot.

It’s no surprise that some fans were just as interested in the couple’s outfits as they were in their Thanksgiving feast. Jax wore one of his signature chunky sweaters and some comfortable buffalo plaid slippers.

Brittany looked adorable in black leather leggings with a black and white polka dot top and matching bow in her hair, which was pulled into a ponytail. Several followers speculated that Brittany’s legging look was from the Spanx faux leather line.

“You know you’re hot when you can pull those pants off on turkey day,” one fan wrote of the Vanderpump Rules beauty.

Fans will likely see more of Jax and Brittany’s new life in the suburbs when Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo in January.