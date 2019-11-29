Model Ashley Graham Shows Off Baby Bump In Nude Thanksgiving Selfie

Ashley Graham is pregnant and thankful — and giving fans a very revealing glimpse of her growing baby bump.

The model took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to share a nude selfie of her large baby bump. Ashley posted the snap to her Instagram stories, using a “Happy Thanksgiving” message and a strategically placed hand to keep from breaking the site’s rules against overt nudity.

The picture attracted some viral attention, including a write-up from the Daily Mail. Ashley has been very open about her pregnancy, frequently sharing pictures of her baby bump and giving fans the inside scoop about what she’s been going through while waiting for her first child.

Ashley has opened up about her newfound confidence in her body, taking a cue from another mom who shared a viral image encouraging mothers to accept their bodies. The woman, a mother-of-four named Taylor Hoit, had posted a picture of her body and the message, “This body has grown four children.”

As OK! Magazine noted, Graham was inspired by the message and opened up about it on her podcast. The model told listeners that she had felt “so isolated” and “alone” in her new body, but came to accept herself and find that pregnancy had brought her “into this new world of body confidence.” The nude selfie posted on Thanksgiving seemed to show off this confidence, as Ashley looked self-assured while posing in the buff.

The nude selfie posted this week also fell in line with her recent penchant for baring herself to fans. Not long after another Instagram post where she showed off her baby bump in a bra, Ashley revealed to fans that her pregnancy had been difficult at the beginning, but she came around and decided to create a dialogue with other moms about their experiences.

“I had just announced that I was pregnant and I thought then I was gonna feel good, and I didn’t,” Graham shared. “I just felt terrible. That morning actually, I really thought to myself, ‘Get it together, Ashley. There are other women out there who are going through the same thing as you. Why don’t you have a dialogue with them? This is a new body that I’m walking into. Why don’t I just put myself out there with this new body?'”

That approach has worked, with many sharing their stories on Ashley’s Instagram posts and offering their support for her own pregnancy.