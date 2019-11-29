‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Flaunts Her Famous Curves In A Minuscule Bikini On Instagram

Chilean Instagram model Daniella Chavez, who rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy magazine, recently took to her page and posted a very hot bikini picture to excite her 12.4 million fans.

In the snap, the 30-year-old model could be seen rocking a barely-there, pink microkini that struggled to contain her famous assets. The minuscule bikini top not only allowed the Latina beauty to show off an ample amount of cleavage, but she also flashed plenty of sideboob to titillate her legions of fans.

Similarly, her skimpy bottoms enabled Daniella to expose her sexy derriere and thighs, while the racy ensemble also put the model’s taut stomach on full display.

The stunner wore her blond tresses down, while she opted for a coral-colored lipstick to ramp up the glamour. She accessorized with a pair of over-sized, white-framed sunglasses and also opted for a gold ring.

Daniella posed for the picture while standing in a room where some gray-colored sofas and a large window could also be seen in the background. The model did not include a geotag with her post or disclose her location in the caption.

The caption was written in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, the hottie used a hashtag which said “I’m single,” adding that life has taught her a lesson which she has learned.

Within less than a day of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has garnered more than 144,000 likes and about 2,000 comments which shows that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts has a high tendency of going viral.

Some of her fans praised Daniella for her beautiful features and showered her with numerous compliments. Others only paid attention to the sheer display of skin and expressed their admiration for the model in explicit terms.

“How wonderful! The moment I logged in to my Instagram I saw this picture. Amazing!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are super beautiful! How can someone be this gorgeous?” another one chimed in.

“Perfection plus pretty in pink!” a third commentator wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower, who seems to be quite obsessed with the model, remarked that he would like to marry the model.

“I would like to be the next man in your life. Marry me please!”

The remaining fans posted countless heart, kiss and fire emoji in the comments section to let the model know how much they adore her.