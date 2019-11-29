Australian Model Madi Edwards Exudes Mermaid Vibes In Sparkly, Low-Cut Bustier And Hair Extensions

Madi Edwards put on quite a show for her 700,000 Instagram followers this week with a new set of photos that brought some serious heat to her page.

The new upload was shared on Friday and included two close-up snaps of the Australian model. The 24-year-old appeared to be on set for another photo shoot when she found a moment — and the perfect lighting — to capture the duo of photos, which seemed to be taken in selfie mode with the help of a self-timer.

Unlike Madi’s previous on-set selfies, there were no tags included on the photo nor in the caption of her post to reveal what brand her work was for. Instead, the babe simply put a mermaid emoji in her caption, which was the exact vibe the blond bombshell gave off as she gazed at the camera with a sultry stare.

Madi looked nothing short of stunning in a white bustier that was adorned with small silver gems that sparkled under the bright lights. It boasted a daringly low-cut, sweetheart neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage to her audience. The busty display was enhanced even more by the number’s underwire-style cups, which gave it a push-up style.

A delicate gold chain necklace was also added to her ensemble, giving it even more bling.

Instead of her usual shoulder-length locks, Madi had long, platinum extensions clipped into her hair, adding even more mermaid vibes to her look. Her new tresses were worn in a half-up, half-down style, and cascaded in front of her shoulder in perfect waves that fell out of the frame of the snap.

The Aussie beauty was also dolled up with a gorgeous face of makeup. She wore a peach lip gloss on her plump lips, matching peach blush, and shimmering highlighter that was dusted along her nose and cheekbones. The finishing touches were a brown eye shadow and a thick coat of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the Instagram model’s new photos with love. The upload earned nearly 3,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live — and that number continues to grow by the second. Several followers went a step further and flocked to the comment section of the post, where many left compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Oh my god! I can’t handle you! You are so beyond beautiful my love,” one person wrote.

“So beautiful,” said another.

A third fan seemed at a loss for words, simply commenting “wow” on the sizzling set of snaps.

This is hardly the first time that Madi has left her Instagram followers drooling. Earlier this week, the social media sensation flaunted her flawless physique again in a coordinated set of tight pink workout gear that clung to her curves in all of the right ways. This look also proved popular with her fans, earning over 14,000 likes since being shared.