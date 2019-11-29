Louis C.K. Jokes That He’d ‘Rather Be In Auschwitz’ Than New York City In Front Of Israeli Crowd

Louis C.K. has been battling to make a comeback following revelations that he assaulted several women. Part of that road back into the spotlight led him to Tel Aviv, where he told the Israeli audience at his Thanksgiving show that things were so brutal back in his home town of New York City that he would rather be in Auschwitz.

“I’d rather be in Auschwitz than New York City,” he joked. “I mean now, not when it was open.”

The audience responded with surprised laughter followed by applause.

Louis, who was born Louis Székely and has a Jewish grandfather on his father’s side, made the risque joke during one of his international tour dates, which includes stops in Slovakia and Hungary. It’s a series of shows that are likely meant to help him pave the way back into mainstream comedy, from which he was booted after publicly admitting that he masturbated in front of several women without their consent.

“At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my d**k without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d**k isn’t a question. It’s a predicament for them,” he said at the time.

Both of his shows in Slovakia are sold out, according to the New York Daily News, as is one of his Hungary shows, indicating that there is still an audience for the disgraced comedian.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

At the show in Tel Aviv, Louis commented on the controversy over his behavior, joking about the situation to the assembled audience. He admitted to masturbating in front of women but advised that they shouldn’t do something similar.

“If they say ‘yes,’ then still don’t do it, because it’s not popular,” he said.

Though he has made a few unannounced appearances at clubs in New York City, as The Inquisitr previously reported, it isn’t clear if or when he plans to return to the New York City comedy scene. In the broader U.S., he has tour dates planned in New Orleans, Houston, Ohio and Detroit.

One individual who watched his show in Tel Aviv says that she believes it’s time for the public to forgive the comedian and move on because “he’s probably the only celebrity who’s expressed regret over what he had done.”