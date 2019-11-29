Jessie James Decker Shows Off Killer Stems In Short Black Spandex & Glittery Boots

Jessie James Decker had her killer figure on display for fans earlier today in another gorgeous new post. As those who follow the stunner on the platform know, Decker is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure in a wide range of sexy outfits, including gowns, bikinis, crop tops and plenty of other skin-baring ensembles. In her latest post, the mother of three delighted fans in another sexy outfit.

In the caption of the shot, the stunner explained that her clothing store, Kittenish, was having a huge sale in honor of Black Friday. The shot appeared to be taken at her home in Nashville. In it, the singer stood front and center as she smiled big for the camera. Decker wore her long, dyed locks down and slightly messy and appeared to be wearing just a little bit of makeup, including lipgloss.

Decker’s killer legs were on full display in the shot, as she rocked a pair of insanely short black spandex shorts. She also wore a vibrant pink sweatshirt that read “kittenish” on it, accessorizing the look with a pair of sparkly silver boots and a cup of coffee in hand. The photo has only been live for her 3 million-plus fans for a short time, but it’s earning her a ton of attention.

So far, the post has racked up over 44,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some of the bombshell’s fans took to the comments section to let Decker know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her toned legs. A few more followers simply dropped a line to let Decker know that they would be shopping on her website.

“But those leg muscles though,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“I’ll just take those incredible legs! You’re always so adorable,” a second social media user raved.

“Just bought the pink and the white one!!!! Are they like a boyfriend fit? And they aren’t cropped are they… I hope not,” another commented.

“Are those legs for sale too? My gawsh woman!,” one more wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Decker sizzled in another sexy ensemble, that time while striking a pose at the Country Music Awards. For the occasion, she rocked a sexy silk dress that featured a thigh-high slit, once again showing off her well-known legs. Like her most recent photo, that one racked up a ton of attention for Decker with over 177,000 likes.