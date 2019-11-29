Sommer Ray Rocks A Colorful Swimsuit In Photo With Her Bikini-Clad Mother

Sommer Ray proved that she got it from her mama.

Sommer Ray stunned her 23.2 million Instagram followers with a mother-daughter swimsuit photo that had the fitness model’s fans reacting with disbelief. Sommer shared the snapshot on Black Friday, and it’s main purpose was to draw attention to a clothing and swimwear sale on her website. However, her youthful mother proved to be a big distraction from the promotion.

In Sommer Ray’s snapshot, the 23-year-old social media sensation was pictured rocking a one-piece swimsuit. It featured a pattern of vertical stripes in different sizes and colors, including neon green, pink, black, and white. The colorful garment had a thong back and high-cut sides that showed off the curve of Sommer’s toned backside. The top of the bathing suit also dipped down low in the back to expose the athletic Instagram babe’s muscular shoulders and lower back. She sported a minimal amount of makeup, and she wore her wavy, waist-length blond tresses partially pulled up high on top of her head with a bright green scrunchie.

Sommer’s 53-year-old mother, Shannon Ray, posed behind her. The older fitness model rocked a wild leopard print bikini with molded underwire cups that accentuated her ample cleavage. The bottoms of her two-piece featured small cutouts on the sides, which sat up high on her hips. Both mother and daughter were posing from the side, allowing Shannon to flaunt just how flat her sculpted stomach is.

She also drew attention to her pert derriere by wearing a black crocheted sarong over her bikini bottoms. The net-like garment had long tassels dangling from it. Shannon wore her dark locks down, allowing her thick bangs to partially cover her right eye. She and Sommer posed outside underneath the bright sun, which brought out the red highlights in Shannon’s hair. For her beauty look, she sported dark, heavy eye makeup and a nude lip.

Shannon and Sommer Ray both had golden tans and glowing skin. The two women were also flashing similar bright white smiles.

Sommer’s family photo was well received on Instagram, where it earned over 250,000 likes in less than an hour. Some of her followers suggested that she and her mother looked more like sisters, and a few of them even ignored Sommer completely, choosing to only comment on her mother’s good looks.

“Your mom is soooo hot!” read one response to her post.

Loading...

“Does ur mom go for young guys? Asking for a friend,” another fan remarked.

“I see where you get your beauty from @sommerray,” read a third comment.

“Omg your mom looks so young,” wrote a fourth admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sommer Ray has also been sharing snapshots of herself modeling workout wear to promote her clothing line’s Black Friday sales.