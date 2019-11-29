WWE Rumors: Triple H Was Not Happy An AEW Star Was On Camera At ‘NXT TakeOver: WarGames’

Things may not have ended well for this NXT staff member.

It isn’t often that WWE is going to name-drop or give credit to another promotion, but sometimes, things just happen. At this past Saturday night’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames, AEW wrestler Britt Baker appeared on camera for a short period of time as she watched boyfriend Adam Cole in the ring. Rumors are swirling that Triple H was not happy about this situation and had to spring into action when it happened at the pay-per-view.

Anyone who plays close attention to wrestling knows the ins and outs of everything on camera and off of it. Dr. Britt Baker of All Elite Wrestling is currently in a relationship with NXT Champion Adam Cole and the two do watch each other perform while giving support to the work they do.

This past Saturday night at WarGames, Adam Cole and The Undisputed Era took on the team of Tommaso Ciampa, Kevin Owens, Keith Lee, and Dominik Dijakovic in the double cage. During the match, Baker was shown on camera watching the match and even name-dropped by the commentary team.

In a report from Fightful Pro Wrestling, Triple H described the whole situation and spoke on Baker being shown on camera. Trips said that the director of that night’s WarGames didn’t know who Baker was and simply showed a very concerned crowd member on camera.

As you can hear, Triple H said that someone next to the director probably let him know that it was Britt Baker on camera and told him to move the shot. Triple H repeatedly says that he did not have a problem with it and knew that she needed to be addressed for being on camera as it was “the elephant in the room.”

Fightful, by way of Sportskeeda, has now said that the director working on that NXT match was new and certainly did not know who Britt Baker was. This director is not the one who usually works on the TakeOver specials for NXT.

Upon cutting to her on camera, it was actually Triple H who ran to him and got the change in shot to get Baker off screen. So, what Trips said to Fightful was accurate, but he simply didn’t reveal that it was actually him, as rumored, to tell the director to take Britt off of camera.

While WWE and AEW are competing for an audience, it is actually NXT and AEW who are director competitors on Wednesday nights. It’s no secret that wrestlers do watch the action of other companies, but Britt Baker being shown in the middle of one of the biggest events of the year is not the message one promotion wanted to send.