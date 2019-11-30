‘The Walking Dead’ Easter Egg: Maggie Appears In Thanksgiving Post On Twitter

The image shows the Pilgrim's Feast depicted with characters from 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Ever since the announcement that Lauren Cohan would be returning to AMC’s The Walking Dead as a series regular in Season 11, fans have been hoping to catch a glimpse of her character, Maggie Rhee, in Season 10. While not an official sighting on the TV series, IGN has pointed out that Maggie appears to have made a cameo appearance in a recent tweet sent out by AMC on Thanksgiving.

The image shared by AMC’s official Twitter account depicts the Pilgrim’s Feast. The network has swapped out the faces of the pilgrims with familiar character’s faces from the hit zombie apocalypse series. Seated around the table are the likes of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Rosita (Chrisitan Serratos), and Eugene (Josh McDermitt), among others. Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) is standing and giving thanks for the food that the yare about to consume. Judith (Cailey Fleming) is standing next to the table and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride)is behind Judith, reading something that looks like a map. Dog stands beside her.

However, behind the table and in the distance, is a figure that appears to be Maggie Rhee walking towards the gathering. The figure has dark hair and is wearing a shirt that viewers will recognize as one of hers. The implication is that Maggie is returning to the series, potentially in Season 10.

While Maggie has been confirmed as definitely appearing in Season 11, The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang has hinted recently that the character might return to the series a little earlier than that.

Loading...

“We may see her at some other point this season,” Kang told Entertainment Weekly. “But I don’t want to say too much about anything.”

While fans are excited about Maggie’s return, there appears to be one other clue for Season 10 of The Walking Dead in the Thanksgiving image. On the left-hand side, there are three other figures present in the distance. Standing in front of the windmill, it appears that Alpha (Samantha Morton), Beta (Ryan Hurst), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are also present. However, as yet, it is unclear if this is an indication of what is to come when the series returns for the second half of Season 10. This means that viewers will just have to tune in when the series returns next year in order to find out more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 10 of The Walking Dead is set to return in February 2020. For those wanting to catch up on the first half of Season 10, Amazon Prime currently has the series available for purchase.