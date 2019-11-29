Ciara Shares A Touching Message To Russell Wilson For His 31st Birthday

Ciara shared how much she appreciates her husband, Russell Wilson, on his 31st birthday.

The “Melanin” singer posted a photo on her Instagram page about her husband on Friday, November 29. In the photo, Ciara and Russell are sitting in a room as they both smile for the camera. Ciara is beaming at the camera while wearing a black shirt, black sweats, and a black sweatshirt wrapped around her waist. Her hair is styled in loose curls and a center part, with her makeup being in full glam. In the photo, she wears foundation with highlighter, dark lipstick, faux eyelashes, and eyeliner.

Russell is also rocking a casual look for the photo. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is wearing a plaid button-down shirt with blue jeans as he gives the camera a closed-mouth smile. The couple are also both flaunting their wedding bands and Ciara’s engagement ring in the photo.

In her caption, Ciara shared how every year with her hubby gets “better and better” as they continue their marriage. She also shared how she admires “the God In You, The Leader in you, The Husband In you, The Best Friend In You, The Father In You,” and said that he encompasses all of those roles, and she is grateful to him for that.

At the time of this writing, the adorable photo of the couple has received more than 200,000 likes. The photo also received more than 2,000 comments from fans of the famous couple.

“He threw a pass your way and y’all still scoring touchdowns,” one fan wrote.

“Couple goals,” another fan chimed in.

Ciara and Russell have been together since 2015. Less than one year after being together, the couple were engaged and got married in 2016. They then welcomed their first child together in 2017, daughter Sienna.

Ciara has previously mentioned how much Russell has impacted her life since she met him. She shared earlier this year on Red Table Talk that she instantly knew the love with Russell would be different from her past relationships, including the one with the father of her son, rapper Future.

According to Hollywood Life, Russell is spending his birthday by living up to his wife’s touching Instagram post. The NFL star posted on his Instagram page that he would be raising money for charity for the duration of his birthday.

He shared that he was encouraging his fans to donate to the Why Not You Foundation, which he created with Ciara. Russell kicked off the tradition last year, and shared with his followers that he raised $85,000 at the time.