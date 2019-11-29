Abby Dowse Gets Sexy In All-Denim Outfit While Serving Up Some Major Sideboob

With another new day comes another insanely sexy photo from Instagram bombshell Abby Dowse. As those who follow the model on social media know, Dowse is one of the most popular models on the platform and she regularly flaunts her flawless figure in front of the camera, sharing plenty of NSFW photos and videos in some of the most revealing outfits on the planet. In the most recent shot that was shared, the model sizzled in an all-denim ensemble.

In the gorgeous new shot, the model posed in profile in a white room that included a few pieces of Chanel artwork on the wall. Dowse did not specifically mention to fans where she was in the photo, but it looked like a home. In the shot, she looked over her shoulder and directly into the camera while wearing her long, blond locks down and at her back. The stunner also appeared to be rocking a gorgeous application of makeup for the photo that included eyeliner, mascara, blush and highlighter.

Dowse left almost nothing to the imagination as she let her jacket fall off of her shoulders and went totally topless underneath — flaunting a hefty serving of sideboob in the process. For the bottom of the ensemble, the model rocked a pair of light-wash jeans, completing the hot look with a pair of plain white sneakers. The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention already with over 6,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

Some of the bombshell’s fans commented on the photo to let Dowse know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few more chimed in about her cute outfit while countless others flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji.

“Always so beautiful, I love you my angel,” one follower raved, adding a series of heart and heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Nice denim and a gorgeous woman wearing them perfect my love,” another social media user gushed.

“Gorgeously Vibes. Turn around and show your fantastic front. Please,” a third fan chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Dowse stunned in a NSFW two-piece set that left almost nothing to the imagination. Along with an insanely short red skirt, the beauty rocked a tiny red bra that showed off plenty of cleavage for the camera. That post racked up a ton of attention from her loyal fans with over 27,000 likes and almost 700 comments.