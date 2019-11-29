Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Soaks Herself With Water In NSFW Bath Photo

Ariana James‘ most recent social media share is driving her fans wild. As those who follow the Colombian fitness model on social media know, James is never one to shy away from flaunting her killer figure for fans on social media, frequently doing so with a wide range of scantily-clothed photos. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, James left almost nothing to the imagination.

In this gorgeous new share, the model tagged herself in Houston, Texas. She appeared front and center in the image, sitting in a bathtub and soaking herself with a detachable shower head. The model wore her long, dark locks down and wet while water cascaded over her head. She closed her eyes in the image, and appeared to be makeup-free. A small, mostly empty bottle capped off with a crystal fleur-de-lis could be seen perched on the windowsill, barely included in the photographic frame.

The model left almost nothing to the imagination as she went totally naked in the shot, covering her chest with one hand and dowsing herself with water with the other. The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned the social media star a ton of attention so far.

Within just a few short hours of the image going live, it’s earned the beauty over 38,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments. Some of James’ followers commented on the shot to let her know that she looks stunning, while countless others raved over the photo using their choice of emoji. A few more simply dropped the model a line to let her know that they are big fans. About half of the comments were in English, while the other half were in Spanish.

“Beauty, enjoy ur bath, you are absolutely gorgeous,” one fan raved, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“I guess you just like letting us know how clean you are,” another social media user joked.

“The most beautiful woman on the planet, no questions asked,” a third Instagrammer gushed.

The Inquisitr recently shared that the model had sizzled in another red-hot post, and this time she was pictured in a black one-piece lingerie set — and a pair of pants that she had trouble getting over her derriere. It comes as no surprise that this particular photo racked up over 37,000 likes and 500-plus comments.