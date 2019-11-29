Laci Kay Somers Flaunts Perky Derriere In Cheeky Underwear

The social media influencer left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Friday, singer Laci Kay Somers uploaded a provocative post for her 10.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The pictures show Laci standing in a dimly lit living room, next to an open sliding glass door.

The stunner sizzled in a gray sports bra and matching underwear, with the words “Baby Girl” printed on the elastic band, from the clothing company Fashion Nova. Laci also wore a cropped, distressed jean jacket and a pair of white tennis shoes. Much to the delight of her audience, the risque ensemble left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips were put on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of her bellybutton piercing. The YouTuber accessorized the sexy look with a pair of stud earrings and a sparkling ring on her middle finger.

The bombshell styled her long, silver blond hair into a half-ponytail. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, pink eye shadow, and nude lipstick. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted black.

Throughout the photoshoot, Laci changed up her poses and expression. In the first image, the model closed her eyes and playfully stuck out her tongue. For the following photo, she faced away from the camera, flaunting her perky derriere.

In the caption, the social media influencer advertised for Fashion Nova’s Black Friday sale.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 63,000 likes. Many of Laci’s admirers were also quick to flood the comments section with compliments.

“Always perfect, absolutely gorgeous Laci,” gushed a passionate fan.

“Wow wow wow that’s amazing,” said another follower, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Always at your absolute best in everything you post @lacikaysomers,” added a different commenter.

“@lacikaysommers your beauty can not be matched,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Laci graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

As fans are aware, it is not unusual for the beauty to show off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her wearing revealing outfits. Earlier this month, Laci drove fans wild by uploading a photo of herself in a sheer, black bodysuit with lace detailing. The lingerie accentuated Laci’s hourglass figure. That post has been liked over 215,000 times since it was shared.