Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spend Thanksgiving In U.S. With Support From Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent Thanksgiving in the United States this year, and members of the royal family were reportedly in full support of their decision.

ET Online reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to spend the holiday in the U.S. for the first time since their nuptials. The couple reportedly wanted to spend Thanksgiving with Duchess Meghan’s mother, Doria. A source told the outlet that their location was secure, and they were in a private home while they enjoyed their time together.

The couple’s decision to spend Thanksgiving outside of the U.K. reportedly caused a stir throughout several media outlets. Many reports claimed that the Duke and Duchess’ decision to spend time away from the Royal Family this year for Thanksgiving was directly due to the ongoing rumors that the Markle and Prince Harry are in a feud with Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, a source to the outlet shut down those rumors and shared that Prince William and Middleton, in addition to the rest of the Royal Family, were happy for Markle and Prince Harry as they spent the holiday with Markle’s side of the family.

The source also shared that both couples have different obligations, including raising their children. Markle and Prince Harry have one child, Archie, 6 months, while Prince William and Middleton having three: George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 1.

“The couples are on different constitutional paths,” the source says. “They both have very busy lives with their children and humanitarian endeavors.”

The royal family’s support of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to spend time in the United States also allegedly comes from them attempting to support the couple after a recent documentary about their lives together surfaced. The family was reportedly upset about the interview involving the couple and wanted to ensure that they are doing well emotionally.

“[The family was] equally frustrated by the interview [in the documentary] and concerned about their well-being,” the source said, adding that, “Everyone wants what’s best for them.”

This isn’t the first time this year that the duke and duchess have shied away from the traditions that have been placed on them in the past. The couple launched their joint Instagram account, Sussex Royal, back in April.

According to Town and Country, the couple had their first one million followers just five hours and 45 minutes after creating the account. The couple has since shared precious moments on the social media platform, including the two-year anniversary of their engagement. The couple also posted a Thanksgiving message to their 9.9 million followers.