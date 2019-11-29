Taylor Swift And Martha Hunt Share A Hug In Sweet Thanksgiving Instagram Snap: ‘Thankful For Friends’

Taylor Swift and Martha Hunt solidified their status as BFFs this week with a sweet Instagram snap that fans are absolutely loving.

The photo was shared to Martha’s Instagram page on Thanksgiving Day. It appeared to be a picture of a picture, with the original snap looking like it was taken with a Polaroid camera. In the caption, the beauty revealed to her fans one thing she was thankful for this year — friends.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel sported a simple gray t-shirt and khaki bottoms in the snap. She wore her blond hair down and allowed her natural beauty to shine with a minimal makeup look.

Meanwhile, the “Reputation” singer rocked a black, long-sleeved top and trendy, red velvet pants. Her own blond locks were tied in a low bun, while her choppy bangs fell just above her eyes.

The pals stood cheek-to-cheek and embraced in a hug as the sweet photo was snapped. Taylor wrapped one arm around Martha’s neck, who went in for a full bear hug to squeeze her bestie with both arms.

It was unclear whether the photo was taken at a Thanksgiving celebration this year. However, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans if the pals celebrated the holiday together. Just a few years ago, in 2016, E! News noted that the pop star hosted a star-studded Turkey Day dinner at her Rhode Island home. On the invite list was Martha, along with Todrick Hall and Lily Donaldson, among others.

Regardless of when the moment was captured, fans still raved over the ladies’ adorable display of friendship. After 19 hours of going live on Instagram, the photo has earned more than 85,000 likes. Hundreds took to the comment section to shower the pair with love.

“I looove this friendship,” one person wrote.

“Omg my queens. My favorite duo,” said another.

“I want in on this hug,” commented a third.

This is only the most recent display of friendship between the famous blonds. Last weekend, Taylor took home a number of trophies at the 2019 American Music Awards, where she was also honored with the title of “Artist of the Decade.”

During the event, the “Lover” singer performed a medley of her famous hits, and pal Martha was quick to hop on Twitter to shower her friend with praise.

The queen is shutting it down @taylorswift13 #AMAs — Martha Hunt (@MarthaHunt) November 25, 2019

“Taylor works so hard to hit all her notes – i can’t turn it up loud enough!” she wrote during her friend’s epic performance.