Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Bare Thigh, Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Slinky Sequined Dress

Elizabeth Hurley was in a festive mood when she took to Instagram earlier today to share a Thanksgiving-themed post.

The gorgeous actress and model rocked a glamorous cocktail dress that showed plenty of skin, treating fans to an eyeful of her famous curves. The stylish dress was a chic one-shoulder number in a stunning dark emerald-green that beautifully complemented her chestnut-brown tresses and glowing, fair skin. The revealing design exposed Elizabeth’s slender arms and lured the gaze to her décolletage, while also calling attention to her supple, elegant neck. A delicate green belt cinched the dress at the waist, highlighting her taut waistline. However, the pièce de résistance of Elizabeth’s sophisticated look was the gown’s sequined embellishments, which added a jubilant atmosphere to the holiday post.

The glittery frock truly did justice to her ageless beauty, reminding fans that Elizabeth boasts a formidable figure at 53-years-old. Covered in countless sparkling sequins, which gleamed as they caught the light, the eye-popping gown put her ample bust front and center, literally shining the spotlight on her perky chest. Fans could even argue that the sexy look was a braless one, as Elizabeth didn’t appear to be wearing any support under the curve-hugging garment.

Snapped on a white couch, the British actress coquettishly lounged on the soft, padded upholstery. Her hands were tucked between her legs, in a comfy position that saw her lounging on one side. The sultry pose teased her enviable physique, accentuating her curvy hip. Elizabeth pulled up her dress in a flirtatious gesture that exposed her chiseled thigh, all the while shooting a smoldering look at the camera.

The Royals star looked regal in the fabulous party dress. She teamed the gorgeous gown with statement gold earrings in a lavish, drop-down design that played up her luscious tresses. Her hairstyle and makeup were also on point. The Estée Lauder spokesmodel donned her signature dark eyeliner and glimmering light-gray eyeshadow, which made her stirring blue eyes really pop. She completed the look with a glossy pastel-pink lipstick that made her naturally plump lips appear even fuller. Her shiny locks were styled with side bangs and draped over her shoulders in loose waves.

She added a warm-hearted caption to the skin-baring photo, letting fans know that she was joining them in spreading the holiday cheer. The gorgeous Brit told followers that, even though she doesn’t traditionally celebrate Thanksgiving, she still enjoys the glitzy party atmosphere, as well as a good cuddling session with “friends and family” on this festive day. The Bedazzled actress added a winking-face emoji — and tagged vintage-dress maker Retrofête in the caption, indicating that her sequined dress was designed by the popular fashion brand. She also tagged fashion consultant Ann Caruso, who frequently helps Elizabeth put together her glamorous looks.

Fans were elated to see the star dazzle in yet another spectacular outfit. The photo racked up more than 40,700 likes and 860-plus comments, branding the actress a “goddess” and telling her she looked like “dessert.”

“I’d love to cuddle with her,” wrote one fan.

“And I for one love seeing you in a sparkly dress..or any damn thing for what its worth..Ever heard the phrase EYECANDY? Its spoken about you,” read a second message, trailed by a seemingly endless string of heart, in-love, and fire emoji.

Elizabeth must have sent quite a few pulses racing among her legion of fans, judging by the flurry of gushing messages that immediately piled under the seductive snap. The occasional lewd remark also popped into the comments section, with one person even asking the actress out on a date.

“You are one hot dish Elizabeth dam [sic] beautiful,” penned another Instagram user.

Elizabeth continued celebrating the holiday weekend as Black Friday came around. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunning actress, who famously runs an eponymous beachwear brand, also shared a couple of Black Friday posts, in which she showcased two revealing swimsuit looks from her own collection.