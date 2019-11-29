‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Rocks Figure-Hugging Camel Dress

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro had her 1.2 million Instagram followers drooling with a double update she shared in which she flaunted her insane body in a figure-hugging camel-colored dress. The sunlight in the picture accentuated Kara’s beauty and made for an unforgettable shot.

In both pictures, Kara stood in front of a chic cafe with forest green trim bordering the windows and entrance, and gold lettering on the window. A small tree in a green pot was on one side of the entrance, and the spot appeared to have a patio as well, as a chair and table were visible beside Kara outside. However, all her followers’ focus went to her insane body in the dress she was wearing. The bombshell rocked a camel-colored turtleneck that was a full-coverage look that still managed to be insanely sexy. The dress was made from a ribbed material that stretched over her curves and clung to every inch of her body. It had a belted detail that further accentuated her hourglass physique.

Kara’s hair was down in loose curls in the picture, and she rocked a hair accessory with small, delicate pearls that added a little something extra to her look. She kept her makeup simple, opting for soft pink lips, minimal eye makeup, and a generous hint of blush for a flushed, fresh vibe.

In the second snap, Kara turned slightly to the side and showcased her dress from another angle. A strand of hair fell over her face as she arched her back, flaunting her curves for the camera.

The beauty’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling post, and it received over 7,600 likes within just one hour. She made sure to tag the brand boohoo in the caption, and fill her followers in on the fact that her dress came from there. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot daytime look.

“Your hair is so beautiful!” one follower commented.

“You are my dream,” another fan said.

One fan simply commented “amazing look!”

Another called Kara an “Angel,” followed by a series of emoji including a flame and a heart.

The bombshell has been sharing plenty of shots that incorporate the sun in breathtaking ways lately. Just yesterday, Kara posted a massive Instagram update from a shoot she did with a photographer. In those pictures, she rocked a silky white gown and looked flawless in the light of the setting sun.