Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Strapless Black Bikini And High Heels

Kate Beckinsale rocked her swimwear indoors.

Kate Beckinsale rocked an eye-catching black bikini for her latest social media update. On Friday, the British beauty shared the stunning swimwear snapshot with her 3.6 million followers on Instagram, where it received an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response.

For her swimsuit photo shoot, Kate sported a stylish black two-piece that included a tiny bandeau top. The tight garment was cinched in the center of the bust with a tie detail, and it slightly boosted her cleavage up. The top helped draw attention to the athletic 46-year-old actress’s toned chest.

Kate’s bikini included a second detail that highlighted her taught tummy and slim hourglass shape. Two thick wraparound straps that were not attached to the front of her top crisscrossed over her ribs, adding even more visual interest to her summery ensemble. Kate’s skintight bottoms featured a high waist that covered up her bellybutton. They also had a low-leg cut that completely hid her slender hips from view. However, they showcased her shapely thighs.

Kate was also wearing a pair of high heels that elongated her lean legs. Her footwear featured tan platforms and shiny black straps. She accessorized her beach-ready outfit with a gold chain bracelet that had numerous large medallions dangling from it. In her right hand, she held a pair of dark sunglasses.

Kate Beckinsale was wearing her brunette hair down in loose waves. Her thick tresses were highlighted with honey-colored streaks that perfectly complemented her skin’s golden glow.

The Underworld star’s bathing suit photo shoot took place indoors in a room surrounded by windows. They were covered with partially open wood blinds, and a few tall cactus were visible outside. Kate was standing near a rustic wood coffee table, where she had tossed a floppy straw hat.

Kate’s Instagram photo earned the approval of Paris Hilton, who responded to it with a flame emoji and her “That’s hot” catchphrase. Kate’s faithful Instagram followers pressed the like button on her post over 114,000 times in the span of an hour, and they also inundated the comments section with praise.

“Casual Friday Superstar Level,” wrote one fan.

“You are like a fine wine @katebeckinsale you just keep getting better with age,” another commented.

“This woman is 45 years old. HASN’T AGED SINCE 20!!” read a third response to her post.

Loading...

One of Kate Beckinsale’s followers also commented on the size and shape of her bikini bottoms, and the actress chose to respond to this particular remark.

“When did granny panties come back in style??” the fan wrote.

“Today,” Kate replied.

Kate Beckinsale isn’t the only British beauty who shared a bikini photo with her Instagram followers on Black Friday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elizabeth Hurley defied the chilly weather outside by encouraging her fans to purchase bathing suits from her swimwear line as Christmas gifts. Her Elizabeth Hurley Beach post included a photo of the Austin Powers actress rocking a silver two-piece.