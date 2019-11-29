Wendy Williams Describes The Shock Of Discovering She’s Not Actually In Menopause

Wendy Williams describes the shock of getting her period despite believing she was in menopause.

Talk show host Wendy Williams is 55-years-old, which is past the age a woman typically goes through menopause. However, in a recent episode of her show, she revealed that she had the shock of her life this week when she got her period. Because Williams believed she was well into menopause, she was caught off guard by this, according to OK! Magazine.

Menopause can happen anytime after a woman turns 40-years-old and after it occurs, her ovaries are no longer producing eggs. Thus, she can no longer get pregnant and her period stops. While getting a period at Williams’ age is not especially common, it doesn’t necessarily mean that there is some sort of health problem going on. Thus, Williams didn’t rush to call her doctor.

“Yesterday after the show I got the surprise of my life, at 55 I got my period. It’s still going on. I didn’t call my doctor. When you go through menopause, they say you need 365 days of clean free and then you know you are men-on-pausal,” Williams joked.

Williams went on to say that she believes it could be quite awhile longer before she officially hits the menopausal stage of her life.

“I had a period last spring, so I thought I was on my way because I hadn’t had anything. They say once you get it in menopause you have to start all over again,” she said.

Of course, Williams does have other health problems that can be quite serious. She has openly revealed that she suffers from Grave’s Disease, which is an autoimmune disorder that causes an overactive thyroid. This disease essentially causes the body to view the thyroid as a foreign object that should not be in the body, and it can even prompt the attack upon healthy tissue, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

This disease yields a bunch of unpleasant side effects such as a bulging effect upon the eyes, tremors, weight loss, and heat sensitivity. The eye effect has become particularly prominent in Williams over the past year, causing many fans to worry about her health. This condition can be developed by both men and women, however it is particularly prominent in women. It is certainly not an easy disease to live with, and it cannot be completely cured. Luckily for Williams, there are treatments available that can help reduce the symptoms.

In 2018, Williams reportedly took some time off from her show to rest and receive treatment for the disease.