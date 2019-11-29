Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Looks Smoking Hot In Black Lace Dress

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore had her Instagram followers drooling as she shared a snap of herself in a smoking hot black lace dress to advertise a Black Friday sale.

In the picture, Tarsha stood in front of a bed with a white headboard and a crisp white comforter on the top. A few black-and-white shots were placed on top of the headboard and added an artistic flair to the space. The neutral background made the saturated hue of her black dress pop, and the piece looked incredible on her curves. The top of the dress had a straight neckline with lace detailing on the edges, and an unusual rectangular cut-out in the middle. Tarsha’s cleavage was on full display in the look, and only a thin set of spaghetti straps held it up.

The remainder of the dress was simple, with a form-fitting silhouette that highlighted Tarsha’s hourglass physique. Her toned legs were almost entirely cropped out of the shot, but a hint of her thighs was visible, as the dress barely came to mid-thigh length.

The stunner from Australia rocked a neutral peach gloss on her lips, and her lashes were fluffy and voluminous. She kept her makeup simple, adding a bit of contour and highlighter to work her angles. Her brown hair hung down in a sleek sheet all the way to her waist.

In the caption of the post, Tarsha filled her followers in on a sale that the brand Oh Polly was having, which is where the dress came from. She made sure to tag the company in both the caption of the post and in the picture.

Tarsha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy little black dress, and the post racked up over 11,700 likes within just nine hours.

“So hot in black,” one follower commented.

“Stunning and lovely,” another fan said.

Another fan simply commented “gorgeous.”

One follower was all about the classic little black dress, and other bold wardrobe colors, and said “little black dresses. Like the colour red you never go wrong.”

Tarsha loves to flaunt her dangerous curves for her growing Instagram following, and often picks shades that highlight her bronzed skin. Just yesterday, the bombshell shared a picture of herself in a form-fitting pink bodysuit that clung to every inch of her curves. Though the overall ensemble offered more coverage than the bikinis or lingerie she wears from time to time, it still gave her followers the opportunity to drool over her toned physique.