Larsa Pippen Rocks White ‘Abu Dhabi Nights’ Mini Dress, Flaunting Cleavage & Bare Thighs

Model Larsa Pippen wowed her Instagram followers on Friday when she shared a photo in which she rocked a skintight mini dress.

In the update, Larsa looked like she was about to head out for a night on the town. The model stood outside on a sidewalk in front of a palm tree that was situated in front of other palm trees and plants. A building could be seen in the background and the sky was dark, indicating that it was nighttime. She appeared to be standing underneath a bright light as she struck a pose.

Her dress was made of white satin fabric and featured a wide, low-cut neck that emphasized her voluptuous chest. The number also had spaghetti straps, creating a sexy look that exposed a good deal of her cleavage. The dress had a lace-up bodice that resembled a corset, which accentuated her slender waist. The ensemble cut off at the top of the beauty’s bare thighs, showing off her long, lean legs. The dress looked as though it stretched over her body, showing off her hourglass shape.

Larsa wore a face full of makeup that included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, contoured cheeks and a nude color on her lips. She wore her hair parted down the middle and down her back. The stunner added a bit of bling to her chic outfit with a sparkly choker, chunky bracelets, a watch, and a few rings. She finished off the look with a pair of gold, strappy sandals. She painted a white color on her nails. Posing with one foot forward, she gave the camera a serious look.

In the caption, Larsa mentioned Abu Dhabi nights without offering up any other details about the photo. She also plugged Oh Polly for the dress and Gianvito Rossi for the shoes.

Her fans raved over how stunning she looked in the outfit.

“You look insane,” said one admirer.

Loading...

“So beautiful I don’t have words anymore,” a second follower commented.

“OMFG! Look at those legs and feet,” a third fan wrote.

“You are amazingly beautiful,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Larsa has a knack for looking amazing in mini dresses. Earlier in the month, the mother of four rocked a black mini dress. When she’s not rocking a sexy dress, her fans might find her flaunting her figure in a skimpy bikini or sexy casual wear. Regardless of what the fashion icon puts on her body, it looks incredible.