WWE Rumors: Two Superstars Out Of Action Due To Injuries

The injury bug is hitting some of those on the WWE roster.

At this time of year, even WWE superstars need some time off to spend with the families for the holidays, but some are forced to take time to themselves. The injury bug appears to have hit multiple superstars over the last couple of days and those from multiple brands are missing time due to them. Ethan Carter III (EC3) and Ilja Dragunov are both currently out of action and could be away from the ring for quite a while.

Injuries are something that simply can’t be helped and it is easy for professional wrestlers to have them happen more often. With being on the road and working sometimes more than 300 days a year, it’s not easy to stay healthy and keep your body in good working order.

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that EC3 is dealing with a concussion which he actually suffered at the end of September and that is why he’s been out of action for so long. As many are well aware of, WWE does not play around with concussions and head issues, so, he won’t be back in action until it is absolutely certain that he’s healed.

EC3’s last match was at the taping of WWE Main Event on September 30, 2019. In that match, he partnered with Eric Young in a loss to Lucha House Party members Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado.

Ever since being called up from NXT, before it became a part of the main roster, EC3 has been vastly underused. He is currently a member of the Monday Night Raw roster, but he has not been seen much on WWE television and never really had a decent main roster feud with anyone.

Since he’s already missed two months due to the concussion he suffered, it must be pretty serious.

Over in NXT UK, superstar Ilja Dragunov has missed all shows from the past week due to suffering an injury a couple of weeks ago. Dragunov’s last match was a victory over Alexander Wolfe in a No Disqualification Match which aired on NXT UK in early November.

WWE has not officially released any information regarding the injuries of either superstar as of this time. There is no timetable for their return and the full extent of their injuries has not been fully confirmed.

This past week on NXT, Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era suffered an injury which forced him to be replaced in the tag title match. It was reported that he suffered a concussion and is under evaluation before heading back into the ring.