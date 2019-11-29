Bri Teresi Poses Topless For Her Calendar Promo For Black Friday

Bri Teresi shared a new post to her Instagram feed to announce that she is having a special sale on her 2020 calendar for Black Friday.

On Friday, November 28, the American Maxim model took to the popular social media app to share a sweltering snapshot in which she rocks almost no clothing at all.

In the black-and-white shot, Teresi is posing against a white backdrop while wearing nothing on her torso, going fully topless for the post. The model bent both of her arms up and placed them strategically over her chest to cover herself up. While she managed to censor the photo with her arms, she still left plenty of sideboob on display.

On her lower body, Teresi wore a pair of lace underwear bottoms that sits higher on her sides and lower at the front, helping accentuate her killer curves.

Teresi is posing with one leg in front of the other. Her back is arched and derriere is back, in a way that further showcases the natural shape of her body.

In the caption, Teresi told her fans that they can user her special code to enjoy 20 percent of her calendar, whose link is available on her Instagram bio.

The photo was captured by photographer Carey Hess in Los Angeles, according to the geotag and caption included with the post.

The model is looking over her left shoulder at the camera with intense eyes and lips pursed and slightly parted. She wore black mascara and eyeliner, which added extra depth to her gaze. While its shade is not discernible in the monochromatic photo, lipstick adds plumpness to her lips. Teresi wore her hair in a middle part and styled down in straight strands that fall onto her bare back.

Since going live, the post — which Teresi shared with her 626,000 Instagram followers — has garnered about 3,000 likes in just half an under of going live, as of the time of this writing. The same short amount of time also brought in upwards of 90 comments to the photo, which will surely continue to garner interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the blonde bombshell took to the comments section to praise Teresi’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

Loading...

“Bri’s clothes are celebrating…they are half off!” one user joked.

“Absolute babe!!” said another user.

“Looking gorgeous like a flower bri,” a third user chimed in.

“Already bought your calendar!!” yet another fan told her, trailing the words with a heart eyes emoji and a fire.