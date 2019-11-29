Kyle Richards Shares Stunning 2019 Holiday Photo With Her Four Daughters & Husband Mauricio Umansky

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star and her family are ready for the holidays.

Kyle Richards posted a gorgeous family photo for the 2019 holiday season. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars shared a stunning shot alongside husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters Sophia, Alexia, and Portia Umansky and Farrah Aldjufrie as they wished family and friends a happy holiday season with a green-themed photoshoot for their annual greeting card.

In the photo, Kyle and her daughters are wearing various shades of green, while Mauricio poses in a blue shirt as he stands with his arm around his wife. The 50-year-old Bravo star wears large hoop earrings as she holds on to Mauricio’s hand while posing in an outdoor setting with her family.

In the caption to the photo, Kyle noted that she likes to get her holiday cards taken care of early so she can enjoy the season with her loved ones.

Fans and famous friends, including fellow Real Housewives veteran Vicki Gunvalson, model Ali Landry, longtime friend Faye Resnick, and TV personality Carson Kressley took to the comments section to rave about the gorgeous family.

“Green goddesses,” Kressley wrote of Kyle and her four daughters.

“Green is your color,” another fan wrote to Kyle. “Beautiful family! Also, thank you because you inspired me to get bangs!”

“You look like one of the daughters…not their mom,” another added.

“You literally look younger than Farrah… it is insane!” a fourth follower wrote of Kyle’s 31-year-old daughter. “And believe me she is absolutely gorgeous, that is no slight towards her… You’re just aging freaking backwards.”

Indeed, Kyle looks even younger this year than she did in her 2018 holiday card. Just after the holidays last year, Kyle responded to fan comments that she seems to be aging in reverse, according to Bravo. While she denied having plastic surgery (with the exception of some nose work in 2006), Kyle said she gets PRP (platelet-rich plasma facials) and laser treatments as well as Botox.

Incidentally, Kyle traditionally writes a “Happy Holidays” message on her greeting card because she does not celebrate just one holiday. The former child star was raised Catholic but converted to Judaism after she married Mauricio in 1996, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. The mom of four told Bravo that her family celebrates both Hanukkah and Christmas in their home because Farrah, her daughter with first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, did not convert her religion. The family focuses on the Christmas tree and Santa part of Christmas more than the religious aspects.