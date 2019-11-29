High School Football Players Horrifically Abused A Down Syndrome Student And Threatened To Kill Him If He Told

High school foottball players bullied and abused a down syndrome boy, threatening to kill him and his family if he told anyone.

Lesli Woodruff sent her down syndrome son Jack to Roncalli High School in Indianapolis, Indiana because she believed he would be safe and experience a sense of inclusion there. Unfortunately, he was not kept safe but was reportedly bullied, abused and threatened by the high school football team, according to USA Today.

Jack, a football team manager, returned home one day after practice and told his mother that something inappropriate had happened that day. One of the other football players had recorded him going to the bathroom and told him he would be posting it to Snapchat. Jack was humiliated and fearful of others seeing the video. Woodruff immediately alerted the school of the incident and was assured that the video had been deleted and the student who took it, punished. It wasn’t until later that she learned that the student who took the video received only in school detention before being able to play in that Friday night’s football game.

Jack’s bullying was far from over. Several football players were angry with him for telling on them for the inappropriate video and decided to teach him a lesson. While in the locker room, one football player reportedly held Jack down and forced him to lick his nipples. Meanwhile, the other players simply stood around and watched, while taking videos and photos. They then threatened him, telling him that if he told on them they would kill him, his family members and his friends. They went into graphic detail describing how they would do it.

Jack’s mother did not hear about this second account of bullying through her son because he was too afraid to tell her. Instead one of the football players told his parents about the disturbing events that had occurred. The parents wrote an anonymous letter to Woodruff to inform her, writing that they chose to be anonymous because they were worried about retaliation upon their own child.

Woodruff immediately filed a police report and withdrew her son from Roncalli. She has decided to go public with this story because of the poor way she believes Roncalli handled this situation.

“At the school level, it’s ‘nothing to see here, move along. It is a culture of secrecy and protecting, where people are afraid to tell the truth,” said the family’s lawyer Curt Johnson.

Unfortunately, bullying in schools continues to occur far too frequently and it can have extremely tragic consequences. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a 10-year-old Texas boy committed suicide earlier this year after being bullied in school.

