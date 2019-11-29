‘Sports Illustrated’s Curviest Model’ Hunter McGrady Stuns In Skimpy Black Swimsuit

Hunter McGrady indicated that she is already ready for Christmas with her new Instagram update. The swimsuit model took to the popular social media app today to post a sizzling snapshot in which she flaunted her killer curves in a skimpy bikini.

In the photo, McGrady — who has been called Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’s “curviest model,” according to Insider— is sitting with her back to the camera as she looks over her left shoulder. She is shooting a killer gaze at the camera, which she joked in the caption was herself looking at Christmas.

McGrady rocked a black one-piece bathing suit that featured thin adjustable straps that went over her shoulders. The suit clasped in the middle, creating a cutout on her lower back that merged into the bottom of the one-piece. The suit boasted high-cut legs that showcased quite a bit of skin around her legs and thighs.

For the capture, the model was sitting with her legs apart, highlighting her thighs and derriere. McGrady wore her blond tresses up in a purposefully messy hairstyle. She wore dark makeup on her eyes, which added further intensity to her gaze. According to the geotag, McGrady added to the post, the shot was captured in Bali, Indonesia.

The post — which McGrady shared with her 574,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 8,200 likes within just a couple of hours of going live. The same time period brought in about 100 comments to the photo, which will likely continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comment section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Thank you for your post and being an advocate and inspiration for us women to learn to love ourselves and increase our self esteem. Thank you,” one user wrote.

“I want that bathing suit,” said another fan, trailing the words with red heart emoji.

Loading...

“So fire!!!!!!!” a third user chimed in.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, McGrady recently jetted off to tropical Bali to shoot her spread for the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The upcoming edition will mark McGrady’s fourth year with the magazine. McGrady was a finalist in the magazine’s 2017 SI Swimsuit Model Search, according to Sports Illustrated. Though she did not win, the Sports Illustrated team decided to make her an official SI model anyway, the report detailed.