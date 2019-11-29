Elizabeth Hurley Rocks A Silver String Bikini And Black Bathing Suit In Black Friday Posts

Elizabeth Hurley wants her fans to buy swimsuits as Christmas gifts.

Elizabeth Hurley used two of her own bathing suit modeling photos to promote her beachwear brand’s Black Friday sale. Unsurprisingly, her fans had no complaints about these revealing ads.

On Thursday, the official Instagram page for Elizabeth Hurley Beach shared a post teasing the swimwear company’s big Black Friday sale. The social media promotion included a photo of 53-year-old Elizabeth rocking a bathing suit that was fittingly black. The one-piece featured an asymmetrical neckline with one thick strap on the right shoulder. A large cutout on the right side showed off a small segment of Elizabeth’s toned stomach. The British beauty struck a sexy pose by lifting both arms up and clasping her hands together behind her head as she stood in front of a pool.

Elizabeth Hurley wore her caramel-colored tresses down, but she was partially pulling her wavy tresses back with her hands. Her glamorous makeup included a dark dramatic eye with full lashes and black liner, as well as a glossy pink lip. To make her photo look even more seductive, she posed with her lips slightly parted and her eyes downcast.

In the caption of the Black Friday post, Elizabeth’s fans were encouraged to buy swimsuits as Christmas gifts for all their female family members, including “girlfriends, sisters, mothers, mothers-in-law, daughters, nieces and Godchildren.”

On Black Friday, a second swimsuit snapshot appeared on the Elizabeth Hurley Beach Instagram page. It was a photo of the Austin Powers actress rocking a mismatched string bikini that boasted a classic triangle top embellished with glittering crystals and intricate silver beading. The “Crystalline Bikini Top” also featured halter ties. The tiny garment revealed a generous amount of Elizabeth’s ample cleavage.

The lower half of the two-piece was a pair of unadorned white bottoms in a hip-hugger style. They showed off Elizabeth’s flat tummy and shapely thighs. For her bikini photo, she posed in front of bird statute surrounded by gorgeous greenery.

Very few of the responses to the bikini photo referenced the Elizabeth Hurley Beach sale, which promised 40 percent off everything on the brand’s website all weekend long, starting on Black Friday.

“I don’t think you can get any more gorgeous!” wrote one fan.

“I have used up my vocabulary. I have no words to describe your beauty,” another remarked.

“My god if you ever wanted a reason to try and clone humans there it is,” a third commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elizabeth Hurley shared yet another swimsuit snapshot on her Instagram page on Thursday. Even though she’s British and doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving, she added to her American fans’ enjoyment of the food-centric holiday by treating them to a photo of herself rocking a black bathing suit in the kitchen.