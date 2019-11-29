Bikini Model Alexa Collins Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Cropped, Black Sweater And Tight Jeans

Alexa Collins dazzled her 639,000 Instagram followers again this week with a new post that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing.

The upload was shared on Friday, and saw the bikini model posing outside on a set of stairs. A sea of tall palm trees behind her gave the snap a tropical vibe, though the 24-year-old was hardly dressed for the warm weather that the background alluded to.

The camera was positioned at the perfect distance to capture a full-length look at the blond bombshell’s incredible figure as she descended down the stairs. She looked smoking hot in a chic and sexy ensemble that exposed just the right amount of skin, and did nothing but favors for her incredible figure.

Alexa’s look included a chunky black turtleneck sweater, which a tag on the post indicated was from the popular online retailer Fashion Nova. The number boasted a cold-shoulder design, as well as a cropped hemline that teased a glimpse at the babe’s chiseled abs.

The Florida cutie kept her look simple, pairing her itty-bitty sweater with a pair of light wash jeans that hugged her curvaceous lower half in all of the right ways. The pants featured two distressed cut-outs that fell right over Alexa’s knees for an edgy vibe, as well as a trendy button fly., giving it an edgy vibe. Meanwhile, the curve-hugging nature of the bottoms defined Alexa’s sculpted legs, while also highlighting her slender frame.

Alexa had her purse slung over her shoulder in the photo to hold her belongings, though she carried her cell phone in her hand. Her signature platinum locks were straightened and worn down, falling to perfectly frame her face. She also sported a full makeup look that included a light pink lip, dusting of highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that allowed her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

It wasn’t long before Alexa’s thousands of followers began showering the latest addition to her Instagram feed with love. As of this writing, the new post had earned nearly 2,500 within just three hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her skin-baring display.

“You define beauty,” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexa was “so gorgeous and sexy.”

“You look awesome no matter what you wear,” commented a third.

Alexa often impresses her fans with her incredible looks. Earlier this week, the babe showed off her flawless physique again in a tight, little black dress that fit like a glove. The ensemble also proved popular, earning nearly 7,000 likes.