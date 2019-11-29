Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Ripped Abs & Plenty Of Curves In Black Friday Post

Inamorata Woman entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski came up with a tantalizing Black Friday offer for her fans and customers. The gorgeous supermodel took to Instagram earlier today to advertise a special sale on her brand’s website, doubling up with a gripping photo that did wonders for getting the message across.

Shared on her label’s Instagram page, the latest snap saw Emily posing in a stylish bedroom, one complete with vintage-gray drapes and a feathery wallpaper in olive and white. Captured from the mid-profile, the brunette beauty sat on an unmade bed, taking up only a tiny corner of the soft mattress. One hand grasped her phone, while the other rested on the edge of the bed, her elbow slightly flexed as she turned her head to the camera with a surprised look, as if she had just been caught browsing on her phone.

The Sports Illustrated babe rocked a slightly unkempt, just-got-out-of-bed hairstyle that only made her look all the more appealing. Her luscious tresses framed her face in unruly strands, falling down her back and over her shoulders. She wore a flattering Inamorata activewear set, which was included in the brand’s Black Friday discount.

For the new promotional shot, Emily slipped into a pair of snug biker shorts in a bold teal color. A quick scan of the Inamorata Woman website revealed that the item was sold as the “Franklin Short” — and advertised as “the perfect bike short.” Crafted out of a clingy ribbed fabric, the skimpy garment skimmed Emily’s thighs, calling attention to her curvy hip and perfectly sculpted legs. The shorts boasted a thick waistband that emphasized Emily’s impossibly tiny waistline. The 28-year-old stunner paired the piece with the “Venice” crop top in a matching color. The ribbed tank top was hailed on her label’s website as being both “supportive” and “comfy,” as well as “flattering.”

The Sports Illustrated hottie was a vision in teal in the trendy co-ord, her fabulous figure truly standing out against the background of white crimpled sheets. A red lampshade completed the decor, complementing the color of her attire. The eye-catching set highlighted Emily’s recently acquired tan and looked flattering on her glowing, bronzed skin.

Emily proudly showed off her fierce physique in the revealing two-piece. The ravishing Vogue model bared her toned midriff and flashed her rock-hard abs in the process. The brunette bombshell also put her generous bust on display. While the look was not cleavage-flaunting, her buxom curves were amply showcased in the clingy tank top. Fans could even argue that the sexy look was a braless one, as Emily didn’t appear to be wearing support under the curve-hugging item.

Unsurprisingly, the photo immediately caught the eye of her followers, garnering more than 4,000 likes within the first hour of having been posted. The pic went on to rack up 11,600-plus likes in just a few hours. In addition, quite a few followers dropped by the comment section, the vast majority leaving gushing messages for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

Loading...

“THE VERY BEST PERFECTION,” one fan wrote in all caps.

“Beautiful,” penned another, leaving a rose emoji for the stunning supermodel.

“Magnifique,” commented a third Instagrammer, adding a blue heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Emily’s outfit, followed by a black heart emoji.

“Love!!” a fourth person remarked about Emily’s look, trailed by a string of heart-eyes emoji.